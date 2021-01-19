Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

Things are starting to heat up for Aquarius season as four planets are now in the eleventh solar house of astrology (Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and the Sun).

The eleventh solar house is associated with things related to innovation, scientific discovery, humanitarian effort and diplomacy.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius which brings attention to working with others including networking.

The Moon will start the day in the zodiac sign of Aries entering Taurus at 1:59 p.m. EST.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 20 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are a great conversationalist.

You know how to pull together ideas and explain them to others.

You are a natural leader and an innovative thinker.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American filmmaker David Lynch and Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where are you most wasteful? The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of money and personal property.

Aries, the Moon represents your feelings, and when in the sign of Taurus, it's exalted making this a wonderful time for you to really think about the things that you need to remove from your life that withhold you from true wealth.

Carefully consider your habits.

Perhaps you spend too much on luxury items that you don't necessarily need right now and in order for you to improve your overall financial situation pulling back a little bit on your spending would be a big help.

Think about the path you need to be on when it comes to money, and then commit to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of identity.

Taurus, with the Moon in your sign it's like having a part of yourself returning home.

You may find yourself easily brought back into a good mood even when disruption hits.

It's a great day for you to do a little bit of self-care and to take it easy.

You might decide to turn in a little earlier tonight and get some extra rest or use some of your free time to indulge yourself in a personal spa day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of karma and hidden enemies.

Gemini, this Moon is an opportunity for you to get rid of toxic situations where things are clearly not working for you and you’re better off just cutting ties and moving on with your life.

While this may come easy for you to do in theory, it can be complicated because this moon spells crisis energy, and you may not want to change anything right now.

But, realize that there may be situations that you haven’t quite discovered yet, and perhaps that is why you don't see a good reason to let it go.

When the Moon speaks with Uranus in Taurus, pay attention to red flags that flare unexpectedly as that may be your cue from the universe to wake up and to take action.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of friendships.

Cancer, the Moon is your ruling planet and when it is exalted in Taurus your friendship sector lights up brightly.

This is a beautiful time for you to connect with good friends especially now that Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away.

You can start planning ahead. Make homemade cards or plan a little online event where everyone can get together and light each other's lives.

Think of sentimental things that bring happiness into friendship. You can do it without much effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of social status and career.

Leo, with the Moon in your sector of work, you are willing to work twice as hard for what it is that you want.

You’ll long and desire to have luxury items that give a sense of status.

This is a great time for you to clear your closet of worn-out clothing that you know doesn’t flatter you the way that you’d like.

And, anything that you know you’ll never wear, this is a great time to donate it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of higher learning.

Virgo, what is it that you feel you must learn?

Adding one more thing to your plate may sound very complicated to do especially if you’re already stretched too thin.

What you may find helpful is to look at quick and easy ways for you to gain the information that you need.

Perhaps there is a podcast or a YouTube channel that you can subscribe to that will make listening and learning a part of your routine.

Spend a few days to try to find the resource that works best for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of shared resources.

Libra, the Moon in Taurus makes this a wonderful time for you to make the most of your diplomatic personality.

There may be something you really have wanted from a partner but have not been able to get.

This could be ranging from a financial resource or emotional support, perhaps you just need quality time.

Whatever it is it’s been on your mind that you feel you are lacking, the next chance you get, ask for it and if you can’t get it from the one you love, at least you’ll know where you stand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of commitments.

Scorpio, the Moon in your house of relationships gives you an opportunity to set a goal for your love life.

You might decide that you want to find certain traits in a potential partner. Write the list down.

It’s a great time for you to dream about who it is you’d like to spend your life with, especially now that you are clear as to what you don’t want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of daily duties.

Sagittarius, you have a little bit of grit and while the Moon is in Taurus, you have the determination you need to get things done.

This can be a wonderful time for you to set the foundation of a project that you want to complete before the Full Moon arrives at the end of this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of creativity.

Capricorn, you will find happiness and comfort in the familiar as the Moon activates your solar house of play.

This is a great time to just cut loose a little bit and to give yourself time to unwind after a long and busy day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of home and family.

Aquarius, this has been quite a year for you. Quite a few things have changed, and life may feel more chaotic with Mars in Taurus. This has impacted how you think about the world.

As the Moon activates your emotional responses, you may find that you just need a little break.

Try to hang out in familiar situations and keep the stress levels low.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of commitment.

Pisces, this is a great time for you to plan a quality conversation with a good friend.

You’ll love talking to someone that you can really get into the heart of what’s on your mind and not have to hide any of your sensitivities.

If you can’t work into the schedule a chat with someone that you are close with, journal.

Do something earthy that gives you a sense of connectivity to the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.