Love Horoscope For Thursday, January 21, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, January 21.

We need stability.

And, with Venus in Capricorn, we may get it, as always change is needed and this can pack a punch for some zodiac signs.

The Sun in Aquarius reminds all zodiac signs that we get to choose our approach to a situation.

Pluto will communicate with Venus all day, and when this generational planet is involved in our love horoscope intensifies.

Pluto kicks up the past, fears, and sometimes control issues.

This can be a time to renew what was lost.

There's an opportunity for romantic rebirth for some relationships.

Those who are on the rocks prepare for dramatic insight, perhaps even prophetic revelations that give you a reason to take things in a new direction.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, dreams can come true for you as long as you keep both feet on the ground.

With Venus in Capricorn working hard to help you to establish the type of foundation you want in your love life, you have an advantage.

However, Neptune in Pisces can have you thinking about the past and giving you some confusion when you think about love.

Keep your sights set on your goals and try not to get confused about things that don’t really matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with Venus teaching you lessons that you need to review, you may find that you are interested in learning about life from all perspectives.

Venus’s relationship with Neptune works in harmony it favors your friendship sector.

This is good news. You may start to see things from other people’s points of view more clearly.

Friendships can be an asset to you at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus is helping you to understand how reciprocation in relationships works.

This can be a wonderful opportunity for you to learn to trust more deeply.

However as Venus speaks with Neptune in your solar house of work, you may still not understand how these lines get blurred.

Be sure to check-in and get feedback from individuals who know and love you - and that you trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with Venus in your house of relationships and commitments you’re in a good position to build with another person.

If you are single, this is a wonderful time for you to invest in yourself.

Venus also speaks with Neptune, and this helps you to learn from books, blogs, and podcasts and to take in the information that you find and apply it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with Venus in Capricorn you may find yourself in a situation that requires you to do a little bit more work.

Pay attention to the details. Try not to take any shortcuts unnecessarily, especially when it comes to assuming things about people and their responsibility to you.

When in doubt, check with others. As Neptune works with Venus, this is a great time to partner with others and to see how well you work with a person you are close to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Venus in Capricorn gives you a chance to do things your way.

However not all things are going to run as smoothly as you would like.

Neptune speaking with Venus can give a dreamy air to the energy that you’re working with.

You may be overly hopeful and later be disappointed.

Realize that some things you want may not be possible, so make a change.

Sometimes time and patience aren't enough for you to accomplish your goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Venus is in your house of home and family, and this is where you should put your attention.

You may inquire to parents or other elders in your life for advice and information about relationships, but it's not necessary.

Instead, this is a great time for you to try to do some of the heavy lifting for yourself - especially when it comes to love.

You may discover that when you make decisions for yourself, without input, you feel pretty good about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your greatest asset is your ability to speak into the lives of others.

Although sometimes you cut to the chase quickly and it can make a loved one feel slightly uncomfortable.

This is still a good time for you to share what you see in another person's soul.

This is a wonderful time for you to also demonstrate your love and affection through words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with Venus in your house of personal property and possessions, this is a great time for you to make investments of time and finances.

This can include investing in your relationship.

You may also discover that your family appreciates you more than usual.

It’s a great day for you to treat someone to a special dinner or to not cook and order in takeout.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with Venus in your sign you have an opportunity to do a significant transformation of your personal life and also in the financial area of your life.

This can be a wonderful time for you to explore your options, to hire a personal life coach, or to even reconsider where are you want to live and how those goals fit in with your overall big picture for life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with Venus in your solar house of hidden enemies, this may be a time for you to investigate and reflect on how certain interactions have worked in your life and to what avail.

With Venus speaking to Neptune in Pisces, you can consider where you have been wasteful with time and engaging with people who maybe were not worth the effort.

It’s a good time for you to restructure how you do things and the way you think about love, life, and people.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, attention continues to be dedicated to your friendship sector due to Venus being in Capricorn.

It’s a good time for you to look at friendship as a place that is safe and good for your life.

Where you feel unsatisfied or insecure, friendships can be where you can channel some of that negative energy for healing purposes.

