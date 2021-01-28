What The Courageous Full Moon In Leo Means For Your Love Horoscope Starting On January 28-29, 2021

Our first Full Moon of the year will occur on January 28th at nine degrees in the zodiac sign of Leo.

A Full happens when it's completely opposite of the Sun. This Full Moon in Leo will oppose the Sun in Aquarius.

What does the Full Moon in Leo mean for you?

Leo is a fire sign that is known for having the courage to follow his heart which is something that we’re all going to be feeling.

It’s going to run more deeply than just our love lives though and will have us rushing into a new phase of life where we’re ready to take our masks off - even if because of the pandemic we’re still having to wear them.

The Sabian symbol for nine degrees Leo is “early morning dew sparkles as the rising sun hits the field”.

While this is a time of fruition and reaping the seeds that we have sown back at the Leo New Moon on August 18th, 2020 - it’s also a time of fresh and hopeful new beginnings.

Think back to that time last year and about what themes around courage, following your heart, truth and authenticity were present.

It’s likely that we’re going to see similar situations arise around this Moon - but with more clarity and knowledge about what they mean and where we’re headed now.

Full Moons are often thought to be a time of completion, but that doesn’t always mean endings.

Sometimes it means that we’re transitioning from one phase to another, one chapter to another.

At other times it can mean that we’ve learned the lesson or done the work necessary to now step into the bounty of the reward.

As with anything in life, Full Moons teach us that within every ending is also a beginning.

This vibe is especially true at the start of the calendar year when so many of us are doing an internal audit of our own lives prepared to take the steps necessary in order for us to feel that high off growing into a better version of ourselves and our lives.

It won’t be easy though, with Mars conjunct Uranus in Taurus and Jupiter conjunct Saturn in Aquarius creating hard aspects to this moon arguments and frustrations will be high - but Jupiter is there reminding us that there is no growth without creating a few ripples.

Traditionally this Moon is referred to as the Wolf Moon, named by the Native American tribes that inhabited New England long before colonizers settled in the region.

This signifies the lonely howling sounds that would pierce the long dark nights during this time of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

But there is a connection to it and the significance of it occurring within the astrological sign of Leo.

Both the wolf and the lion are powerful spirit animals that signify family, courage, speaking out, strength, trust, and breaking free from those that don’t really feel like part of your pack or tribe.

This is the vibe of this Moon, the first Full Moon of an entirely brand - new year that we can make anything of.

It’s the start of a beginning that has no mistakes in it yet.

And it’s our time; to shine, to thrive, and to show the world just who we really are.

Here's what the Full Wolf Moon in Leo means for your zodiacs sign starting on January 28-29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t try to avoid an uncomfortable situation just to keep the peace, especially if it means you’re going to have to bite your lip about something (or someone) that really matters.

This is the time to say what’s on your mind and stop worrying about how it’s going to be received by those around you.

It’s up to you whether this new year is actually new or if it’s just a progression of the same old you’ve already been living within.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Reflect on the promises that you made yourself, especially those spoken as soft promises for what it is you deserve.

It’s never too late to keep them but sometimes we have to remember that our life is ours.

We can’t necessarily keep the peace or just hope for things to get better - we actually have to do something about it.

This is especially true in those relationships that feel off - trust the vibe and that inner knowing that tells you there’s so much more out there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Instead of just worrying about what it looks like, try focusing on how it feels.

This means though that you’ve run from your feelings for long enough and now it’s time you face them.

All of them. The highs, the lows, the fears, the heart pangs; all of it.

Your feelings are yours and there’s a truth in them that won’t just point the way towards love, but to living life as authentically as you can. No pretending or hiding necessary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Smiling while you’re crying inside is so last year.

You’ve come too far to not give your feelings a voice and that may mean that people get angry or upset, but so what?

This is life and not every day will be happy and easy but if at the end of it you feel at peace, then that’s all that matters.

Being comfortable isn’t the same as being happy and while you’ve learned that, now is the time to actually put it into practice, step up to the plate and make some hard decisions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If it feels like everything is aligning right now for you then that sounds about right.

But, depending on your path it’s happening one of two ways.

Either it’s like the curtains are parting and you’re center stage ready for anything, or that it feels like a perfect storm of consequences is creating a tower moment for you that’s just moments away.

It’s all happening for a reason though and it’s also all tied to your previous choices.

But the amazing thing is no matter what happened before - now can be totally different, as long as you make that choice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There’s been a lot of trust being built within you over the past few months which have been part of you laying the foundation for your surrender.

This is one of those moments where it’s going to feel scarier to do what’s right than to do what’s easy.

But you’re ready for it, no matter how much doubt you still have, use it for fuel to go further instead of reasons to brake.

This is a time to take those risks, speak your heart and then get ready to receive all you’ve wanted but been afraid of receiving.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Just because you may not quite feel like yourself doesn’t mean that you’re not in the processing of becoming.

You always seem to know what’s next and rarely get flustered because there’s always a contingency plan waiting in the wings.

But you can’t love with a safety net - and really you can’t live authentically with one either.

So as you feel yourself letting go and what life feels like when you release that control, step into the unknowing trusting that sometimes this is actually the only way to truly know.

Give yourself the freedom to find out who you really are when you stop being who you think you should.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Still waters run deep and for you, that’s no exception.

While you thrive on knowing your own truth and sinking into your thoughts a la hermit style, risking putting it out into the universe is something else entirely.

Life sometimes feels like it has taught you that you can’t really be yourself and be accepted by those you love.

So, your journey has been about releasing those people who didn’t accept you for you and believing that the past never defines the future.

When that moment comes and you’re asked to jump, don’t hesitate because you’re ready for whatever comes next.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Words aren’t actions.

Plans aren’t reality and life moves more quickly than we realize.

While you wanting to slow down and do things right is admirable and part of that growth you’ve needed to experience, you’re also going to be challenged in that.

Sometimes you have a hard time finding that sweet spot in the middle between patience and doing.

While you may feel your temper rise during this time, try not to misplace it on those you think are holding you back because more than likely, you’re the one holding the key.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get ready to do the work, even if it feels like that’s all you’ve been doing.

You are in a phase of continual growth right now where you are being challenged to do better every day and part of that means also realizing that what felt right yesterday may feel wrong today.

Let yourself grow, not in the ways that you had planned but in what feels most natural.

More than anything though, be brave enough to keep your eyes wide open because those that are next to you now may not be meant to travel with you in that new chapter you’re beginning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Showing the world who you also mean showing your heart.

While you often have no problem giving the middle finger to those who hold you back or that you don’t agree with - that vulnerability, especially in love is a whole other matter.

There have been a lot of lessons in learning that in certain situations it’s not about living big but in taking big risks with your heart.

The thing to remember is that no matter how far you come, going even further will still be scary - it’s that feeling though that tells you it’s going to be worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don’t let anyone tell you that your dreams are wrong.

Don’t let anyone tell you that your needs don’t matter.

You’ve done the work to get to this moment and while people will continue to judge you no matter what, you no longer have to listen.

There’s a big difference between living the life that others tell you is the best you can get and believe that there’s actually so much more awaiting you if you have the courage.

You’ll probably upset people by sticking to that self-love vibe that has you deeply rooted in your worth, but that’s okay.

The people meant to be in your life will never leave just because you’ve learned what you deserve so if you do see some exit stage left - it’s not a loss but a lesson.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.