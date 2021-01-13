Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 14, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 14, 2021.

Being an empath is tough, and on Thursday those who are born with the numerology of a Life Path 11/2 may feel the intensity of the day strongest.

Many politicians and public figures have this intuitive and:

Presidents of the United States, Barak Obama, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan.

The 45th Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, and Former U.S. Secretary of the State, Collin Powel, and Jackie Kennedy.

With the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon in Aquarius bringing up the Star tarot card, we are reminded that you don't have to be an 11 to make a difference.

You can use the day's energy to try and serve others either by example or hands-on especially when you feel it's needed.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ten of Pentacles, Reversed

Disappointment has you feeling like it's time to throw in the towel.

But before you decide to waive the white flag of surrender permanently remember the last time you felt this way? Did you survive? Yes, you might have thrived once things got better.

You don't want to hear a pep talk right now while caught up in your feelings. But hang in there. You have resilience. You will see.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Seven of Swords, Reversed

You will be Ok.

Rest assured, betrayals you're experiencing will soon be set to rest, if not already. Seven is the number of perfection, and swords represent your worry.

You might still be concerned but these thoughts are crowding joy.

Allow yourself to rest at ease. Things will smooth themselves out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

Money comes and it can go as quickly as you received it. There is hardship here, but also a sign that help is a phone call away.

The nine symbolized people, the friends in your life who are understanding and kind. You may need to swallow your pride and ask for help.

But the person who helps you today will be someone you assist tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Chariot, Reversed

There are times when you have to count your losses and move on. You are losing ground, perhaps even money.

This can be an ineffective use of your time and resources. What causes you to stay? Are you emotionally attached to the process?

Do you feel guilty if you go? Respect yourself and your time. Sometimes you have to let go to grow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

TThe Moon

Suspicion can be hard to explain or even to understand to others. You may not be able to describe why you feel the way that you do. But why should you have to?

You feel how you do. You don't need permission to do what's best for you. Sometimes you have to do what is right for you.

Later you may understand why even if you don't right not now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Justice

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

No one said it would be easy. Doing right is never easy. you will never be able to make everyone happy.

You won't always know if you should have tried a different route.

But this is your responsibility. Doing what you have to is part of adulting. It's not always fun, but important.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Five of Pentacles

Unexpected change is hard to embrace, but each hardship is an opportunity.

Hidden within these obstacles are lessons that reveal your core wants, needs, and personality. Rather than resist, lean in.

Dive in to learn all you can. These moments won't last forever. They won't break you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Knight of Swords, Reversed

People lie. Sometimes they won't tell the truth out of fear and there can be no logical reason why. Their dishonesty has nothing to do with you.

This has more to do with themselves. Your job is to decide if you want to have people like this in your life.

They aren't going to change, but if you want to, you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ace of Swords

Go for it! A new venture is so exciting. your time and ideas will take time to organize.

Don't worry if things are imperfect. The point is to get things moving you have to start somewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Six of Swords

Be gentle with yourself. As you adjust your way of thinking you will question everything. You will have moments of doubt.

You will wonder if you are making a mistake. Change is scary but little-by-little you'll become more comfortable with your new life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Devil

Don't get sucked in. you know things don't make people happy.

There's nothing wrong with having nice things, but don't put your value on objects.

Value people, experiences, and memories. Keep things in perspective.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Page of Wands, Reversed

The confusion is gone and now you are much more clear. You know that you are ready to get your life in order.

The sacrifices will be worthwhile. Your heart and mind are aligned.

Now, it's all a matter of time for you to get things in order and to build your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.