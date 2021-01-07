Love Horoscope For Friday, January 8, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, January 8.

Looking for lasting love? You're in luck.

Venus enters Capricorn helping even the most commitmentphobic signs to settle down.

Venus enters Capricorn on Friday, and she will focus her time and attention on work.

Venus in Capricorn can bring revived interest to passion projects, your job, money, and the desire to build something that lasts with others.

During Venus in Capricorn, the concept of time, the way you invest it, and what you get back when you do are all important.

We may see a collective shift in the approach to love and relationships.

Instead of wanting simple and fast love, a belief in the long-term game could become the new approach to dating and courtships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of friendships. Conversations can veer toward the strange during this time.

You may discover things about your partner or friends that you didn't realize before.

You might find that you are more intrigued and eager to learn and listen, too.

This is a good time to invest energy in getting to know people's backstory and to see ways you can help or support those you find to be less fortunate or the underdogs of society.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of career. This can be a good time for you to practice making deals and compromising with others.

Although this is hitting the less romantic sector of your life, it's still one where you can be working on a passion project but will have to coordinate more time with family and your significant other.

You might find it a lot easier to renegotiate business deals as well that, if they are time-consuming, can be written so that you have greater time flexibility or mobility as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of higher learning.

Not everyone will think in the same way that you do and it's good to explore fresh ideas and perspectives that others may have.

This is a great time for discovering the cultural differences in your family, friends, and people you love and seeing how you also have similarities.

It's also a great time to take a foreign language class or to read books on history or philosophy with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

Even though you may like to trust others if you're getting married don't completely rule out a prenuptial agreement during this transit.

It may be a good idea to also consider all the areas of legal documentation that your relationship or loved ones need to have in place should an emergency arise and they need to have access to medical records, wills, health surrogates or other legal options.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of commitments.

You may discover that you prefer a less traditional relationship situation.

Perhaps you want to live apart from your significant other or you need more space.

You may feel like you are ready to try new things, and you could want to venture to new places where you have a strong sense of freedom.

If you're single, you could meet someone that is from a different country or a person who is into astrology.

You may meet someone you like and want to date during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of daily duties.

Even couples drown in paperwork and chores when they are able to spend more time than usual at home.

You may find that you are interested in getting things. more organized including tax papers, your home management system, and other daily-to-dos.

This is a good time to discuss chores and who does what.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of romance. This can be a great time to talk about what you want from a significant other.

You might also find yourself in a non-traditional relationship situation.

You may find that you have to make some compromises in your dating arrangement.

This could be due to covid, a long-distance relationship where travel isn't convenient and you opt to spend more time over the phone or online communication.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

You could go through a period where you consider relocating to a new place.

You may find that you're interested in travel or even moving overseas.

This could also be when you decide to make technical changes to your home with a partner.

If you have just recently gotten into astrology, you might try to learn more about it.

What you decide to become familiar with can be foreign to you right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of communication.

This is a good time to review your communication style and how you go about getting your messages across.

You might find yourself doing more chatting, texting, Zoom calls and other forms of online communication.

You may also notice that you like and prefer to talk about the supernatural or things that relate to data, technology, social media or cultural topics.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property.

You might decide to take a different approach than you ordinarily would do when it comes to financial investments.

You might also find that you have to help out a friend or loved one with bills unexpectedly.

If you have been fortunate enough to save during the pandemic, this could be a time where you act charitably helping others in need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of identity. This may be a good time to look at ways to secure and make your identity, personal and confidential information, and even that which your friends or family can access, less accessible.

You may find this to be a good time to look at how to secure your online presence and actually paperwork.

Make sure that you also have backups where you need them to be if others need to access them easily such as Dropbox or in the cloud.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters Aquarius, your sector of the past. You may find yourself worrying more than usual.

Try not to let things that others said and do affect your peace of mind.

There are things that you cannot change, so try to let go of them during this transit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.