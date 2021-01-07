Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 8, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 8, 2021.

There can be daily disruptions on Friday, as the day arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Life Path 5 is about change that is constant.

Nothing can feel certain and there can be moments where life feels like a revolving door, and you're not sure why.

The Sun remains in Capricorn bringing attention to the Devil tarot card, and so we may work hard to remove our vices.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which reinforces a strong need to do things differently.

You may work hard to try different approaches to life, and until you find the one that works best, it can be test and error for the rest of this week.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, January 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Queen of Cups

Aries, there are days when you have to take time to collect your thoughts and not make any decision at all.

Let yourself focus on the moment.

Invest your energy into really feeling your inner emotional world.

Knowing how you feel will help improve your perspective and your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Cups, Reversed

Too many things are happening all at once.

It's normal to feel like your emotions are tough to connect with.

When you feel overwhelmed, your mind will try to protect you.

If you need a little downtime to process all that you feel, honor that. Make the space you need to do what's best for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Hanged Man, Reversed

Gemini, the approach you are right now isn't really working.

For things to change, this situation may need a different approach.

Wanting something to go in a new direction requires a lot of energy.

So you may have to become uncomfortable with the process before you feel like your world is back in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

Lately, you may feel like you've tuned out of the world.

You might not know what you want anymore and it's hard to figure it these days.

Don't pretend to know. Admit and ask for more time, and you don't have to rush things.

Be fair to yourself and don't make decisions until you are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun

Pay attention to how you feel and then take actions that match your words and. heart.

The results speak for themselves, but if you lived life as honestly as you can, no matter what the outcome you can be proud of your work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Three of Cups, Reversed

Sometimes, you have to go with the flow. Things don't always work according to your plans.

You can still make the most of your time, even if it's not where your heart is right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Temperance

Worrying often compounds itself. The more you do it, the greater it grows.

It isn't easy to stop, but try to replace worry with something you enjoy instead.

One action step or proactive choice may lessen the negative, and maybe make you feel better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Knight of Swords, Reversed

You are so ready for things to move forward.

But watch out for impulsivity or extreme impatience.

When you feel like things aren't happening as quickly as you'd like, don't force the issue.

Acting in anger or frustration won't help. Stay level-headed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Five of Wands, Reversed

You have finally moved beyond some unsettling changes.

The problems you faced didn't overtake you and now things are looking up.

Try not to focus on the past, but look to the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Justice, Reversed

Things may have turned out in an unfortunate and disappointing way, you don't have to pretend that you're ok with it.

You can cry or feel upset without holding back.

There's no shame in admitting things went wrong and that you're hurt by the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Four of Swords

It's time to gather your thoughts and ideas all in one

place.

Keeping them in your head all of the time only complicates things.

But when you put them down on paper, you can organize what you think, and see what will work and what won't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Seven of Wands

You know what you want, so don't bend.

You didn't work this hard for no reason.

Even if at the last hour it looks like a situation is hopeless, you never know.

A change of events could swing things in your favor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.