Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 11, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 11, 2021.

What will your next project be?

The New Moon in Capricorn arrives in just two more days, and with it taking place in Capricorn it's good to focus on the work that you need to do.

Maybe you want to complete a home renovation.

Perhaps you want to start your own online business.

Maybe you're ready to go back to school, start a family or relocate. Your options are endless.

The beautiful thing with the three-day window before or after a New Moon is that you can start to set your mind for the next 28-days.

It's the perfect time to start thinking about a habit you'd like to start or maybe one you'd like to break.

Write yours down and ponder it with all your heart. Then, on the New Moon in Capricorn, set to the work to make it happen.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, January 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Five of Swords

Why the confusion? Lately, a situation could have you thinking too much. You might have difficulty making up your mind about a person, job or even a place you would like to relocate to. Uncertainty can cause you to be over-reactive.

Would it be more helpful if let a situation rest for a brief period of time? Don't worry so much about lost time or missed opportunities if you don't make a decision now. Give yourself permission to get right with your changing emotions, first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon

A spiritual mindset is more than a way of life. You have to work on it. Create a practice that allows you to turn down the noise of life and to get quiet and intentional.

Spend time writing, reading or just sit down to think. Let your spirit rest and see what your heart reveals to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Emperor

You may feel small because you don't know what you are able to do right now.

Just be yourself. Not every battle is won by brute force or strong influence. Some changes require a gentle nudge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The World

When there are too many options things get confusing fast. It's not easy to know what will get you to the top.

So follow your heart. It usually knows what is right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Six of Cups

When you are always there for your friends or for people in your family it can come at a cost.

When your energy is wearing thin and you feel like you have little left to offer, call a timeout. Nurture yourself. Do some self-care. It will be good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Two of Pentacles

You are going to be busy this week. Rest up and make sure your priorities are in order.

Try to keep your mind on completing things even when you want to procrastinate. You will do better with a set agenda than going with the flow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Hierophant

Times have changed. How something used to be done could be irrelevant, but you are adaptable.

It may even be fun to try to find a replacement for what you had before because now you are forced to change. So have courage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Chariot

Hang in there. If seventy percent of success is showing up, you might get lucky even if you think you are underqualified. Don't give up.

As long as you continue to hang in there better days will come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Lovers

When you start putting yourself out there you may feel like it's feast or famine. It's tough to know which site to use or who you should really not talk to.

Don't make-each decision a long dragged-out process Just have fun and let the natural process of growing with others help you to choose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Fool

You want a fresh start. It might not come wrapped with a bow or gifted for you to take.

You may need to initiate the process to move things along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Judgement

The rules are complicated. Some days you may feel like everyone has gone mad.

But messes have a good side to them, too. You see where the work needs to be done the most. You get to examine things more closely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Death

When it's over don't try to resurrect the dead. You have to let go of what was and find the courage to try again.

You may need to take it slow, but slow is better than not trying at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.