Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 11, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Use the next two days to get things done in preparation for the New Moon that will arrive in Capricorn on January 13.

The Sun is in Capricorn for one more week, and on Monday it joins the Moon in the tenth solar house to mark a new lunar phase.

Monday is a good day for business prospects, making changes to your resume or searching for a new line of work.

It's also a good day for interviews, especially if you have a cardinal zodiac sign such as Aries, Cancer, Libra or Capricorn.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 11 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You think outside the box. You are assertive and unwilling to waiver your principles.

You are determined and love to learn.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include rapper and songwriter Mary J. Blige and American Woman's Rights activist Alice Paul.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, set a goal!

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of career and social status.

This the perfect time to focus on what you want to attain work-wise in 2021. Don't push your wants aside when you can think clearly and navigate your options.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, learn a new skill.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of higher learning.

This the perfect time to focus on going back to school or looking at your career options and where you see potential growth. Don't wait for things to happen. Work it!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, go ahead and study some astrology.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of shared resources.

This the perfect time to focus on learning about yourself and exploring things about your natal chart, relationships and horoscope traits.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, learn something new about what you love to do.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of commitments.

This the perfect time to focus on being a stronger partner or leader in your love life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, make a routine you will enjoy.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of daily duties.

This the perfect time to focus on your life and doing things your way. You have options. Exercise them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, make a lasting first impression by looking ready for success.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of creativity and play.

This the perfect time to focus on doing something that scares you.

Perhaps art, drawing or taking an online dance class would be great for you to try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, make a lasting first impression by looking ready for success.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of home and the family.

This the perfect time to focus on building and strengthening relationships with others that mean a lot to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, speak your truth.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of communication.

This the perfect time to focus on saying what you've got on your mind.

If you love to write or have wanted to, it's a good day to work on prose or to write poetry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's not always what you make it's how much you save.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of money and personal property.

This the perfect time to focus on look at new ways to avoid expenses or to find out what your incoming and outgoing costs are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, find your core strength.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of identity.

This the perfect time to focus on yourself and things that you know need to be attended to.

Think about updating your passport to registering your car, scheduling your driver's license renewal or making changes to your appearance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, understand yourself so well that it's tough to derail you.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of karma, hidden enemies and spirituality.

This the perfect time to focus on growth and development. Read the Four Agreements or explore a spiritual center if you'd like to do a retreat in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, seek friendships with strong people.

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of friendships and networking.

This the perfect time to focus on getting in touch with people you love. Make calls or check in with friends you don't see often.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.