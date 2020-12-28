Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 29, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, December 29.

Growing pains is real for Venus and love.

Venus is in conflict on Tuesday and her relationship with Jupiter and Saturn reveals why.

Venus is in Sagittarius which makes her want to learn by exploring.

But Tuesday, she squares wise Saturn who says to structure her energy. Jupiter is squared with Venus, too, and he encourages change that may be hard to understand.

These dynamics come into play during the last Full Moon in Cancer, which punctuates the difficulty of this week all around.

There's too much going on at once in the day, and it can feel like you need time to process it all.

Tuesday is best for letting go of control and if you can wait to make any big decisions, then wait.

Ideal things to do is to feel your emotions and process them.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in your learning sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your friendship sector.

It's not a good day to get heavily involved in the personal lives of your friends.

Don't give advice that you know in your heart won't be followed.

Try to avoid saying something about their significant other that you may regret. Be willing to listen, but keep your boundaries strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in your shared resource sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your social status sector.

It's not a good day to let your personal life bleed into your career and work.

Try to avoid sharing things that you know really should be kept private and personal.

You may be inclined to help out in a situation that puts your job in jeopardy or can make you late for work. Think about your priorities and keep them in check.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in your relationship sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your sense of culture.

It's not a good day to argue or try to push your lifestyle choices on others. Instead, ask questions.

Try to take a gentler approach. Aim for understanding. Be the person who listens and is willing to be open-minded.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in your work and health sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your shared resources sector.

It's not a good day to think that a conversation could be the end of a situation.

Perhaps view a process of discussion as a living thing that evolves.

If you have the ability to be helpful or to contribute, try to maintain an abundance mindset.

Don't worry that there won't be enough to go around; be willing to share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in your romance sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your commitment sector.

It's not a good day to think too far into the future.

You may want to have fun where your partner or something inside of you wants to date only if it's serious.

See where things go and explore your relationships. Now is a great time to take things slowly and to focus on the moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in your home and family sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your work sector.

It's not a good day to be a people-pleaser. Your family may need to take a priority over things that you have to do for work, and that happens.

If you just can't find a middle ground, admit it. You are only one person and may need to just do what's best for yourself and the ones you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in your communication sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your romance sector.

It's not a good day to put a heavy emphasis on what is said or not.

Words can betray their meaning, so ask questions and get clarification if you feel confused or that you aren't sure where a conversation is headed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in your money sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your home and family sector.

It's not a good day to argue over finances. Instead, aim to find the middle ground.

It could be a day to note that a budget in the future would make life run more smoothly.

It's a good day to assess your situation and to make suggestions instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in your identity sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your communication sector.

It's not a good day to take things personally and not allow the words of others to define how you feel.

Instead, be confident. Look for ways to find the middle ground.

Try to spend time doing things you need for yourself, instead of texting to a friend or spending your time in conversations that feel uncomfortable for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in your karma sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your money sector.

It's not a good day to expect things to fix themselves.

You or a partner could need to do some extra work in order to resolve a charge on a credit card or a bill that isn't resolved.

You might find it useful to review post-holiday spending to make sure that there isn't any strange activity you didn't authorize.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in your career, and social status sector and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects your identity sector.

It's not a good day to put all your faith or confidence in a job. Instead, be sure to invest in yourself outside of work, too.

Be sure to strike a balance between work, love, and your own needs and wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in your higher learning sector, and she is in a conflict with Saturn and Jupiter that affects how you feel about the past.

It's not a good day to ignore your gut or to think that you don't have all you need within yourself.

You may find that you understand much more about a problem based on your experiences.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.