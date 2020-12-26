Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 27, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 27, 2020.

We are all in search of something as the 2020 year closes, and Sunday is the perfect time to write down your resolutions, intentions, and reflections for this year.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker is a quiet, reflective energy. which is perfect for the closing of a busy weekend.

The Sun will be in Capricorn which continues to reinforce our resolve to remove vices from life.

The Moon will spend the day in Gemini helping us to think more critically as we try to diversify our choices and make better ones.

Sunday is perfect for writing, journaling, and socializing with friends in productive ways.

Plan what you want and ask for it as we are also in the three-day window of the Full Moon which will take place in emotional Cancer.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

A fresh slate. Is that what you've been hoping for? The Death tarot card is a wonderful omen if a change is what you want to experience right now.

You may be looking to start a new job, relationship or something that you had failed at before.

Things are aligning and the destination you want is waiting for you. If you were looking for permission, here it is!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is super sharp so why do you let others dull it? Don't let a friend's toxic positivity make you feel that your pain is any less important than their rose-colored view of the world. You have a clear perspective. There are two sides to every situation. See what you see and let it guide your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are in a powerful position to do something good for yourself, and in turn, for others. You have been gifted with this inner strength and external support system for a reason. Try not to underestimate the power of what you have in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Try not to be so hard on yourself. You don't know if this situation is over already. It may look bad right now, but that could also be your fears speaking. Something could change for you in the near future. Give this problem some time. It may surprise you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This is not the time to let yourself be overtaken by fear or worry. There are times when you don't even know what will happen next. You need to hold on and wait. Time can be all that you have. So, let it move forward, and don't rush to the conclusion that a person or situation is a complete lost cause.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's easy to pretend something isn't there if you choose to ignore it by diving into work or getting distracted by other affairs. However, it's always best to face problems when they arise. You don't have to take an aggressive approach, but acknowledging it can be a good place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Try not to worry about money. So you spend more than you had planned this holiday season. It happens. Buyer's remorse is difficult, but it has been a tough year, and you were trying to make this a special weekend. Let yourself take pride in that, and the rest will figure itself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Trust in your abilities, but may you have forgotten what you love to do and that's why you've stopped. Take a stroll down memory lane. Look over old photos. Visit with a friend and remember when. Recall your favorite memories that include your hobbies.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Dream something good for your new year. Meditate on a vision that you hope to achieve each day. A new opportunity or an adventure can happen for you this week. You have something great to enjoy and it's all going to work out for you in a beautiful way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The rules are there for a reason. Sometimes they provide you with a structure to follow and learn. If you're trying to do something you've never done before, see who has done the same thing and follow their lead. You can tweak things as you go so it fits with your own needs. It's a lot easier to succeed instead of reinventing the wheel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

If you've been going along for too long, then rest. It's OK to admit that you're tired and feeling like you can't do one more thing. There was a lot going on this last month. Catch your breath. Honor your body.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You feel things deeply and when there are too many changes it hurts your heart. You don't always get a warning, but you are also resilient and will bounce back in no time. Give yourself permission to feel what you feel. Things happen for a reason.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.