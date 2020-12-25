Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 26, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, December 26.

Venus continues her relationship in communication with Neptune direct all weekend, but with the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini, it's important to keep both feet on the ground.

There can be struggles within relationships to get along as the dance for control looms in search of security.

Some zodiac signs may feel that the grass is greener on the other side and judge their partner for not being on board with their dreams.

The Moon shifts into Gemini later in the evening to provide some logical support that boosts problem-solving skills for all.

It's a good day to be flexible with your decision-making and to wait for the right timing if a change is needed.

This afternoon may not be the best moment for permanent choices that can wait until Sunday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your adventure sector, and it squares Neptune in Pisces, the planet of dreams.

This is a good day to use your imagination and to take the day as it flows.

Let your activities be organic and don't try to assert your ego on others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your shared resources sector, and it's adversely communicating with Neptune on Saturday.

This is not a good day to make any large decisions that you feel would hinder your financial growth, especially if it impacts others.

You may want to take some counsel especially if contracts are involved or where you feel that you're not clear on the details.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your commitment sector, and it speaks with Neptune in Pisces.

What may appear to be a problem could dissipate later.

Try not to use this day to make mountains out of small matters.

More information can come later or perhaps the problem removes itself without your effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your daily duties sector, and it works with Neptune to bring up what you think needs to be done.

You may find it difficult to concentrate on completing things.

Tend to your important tasks, especially where a partner or family member is involved or depending on you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your creativity sector, when Neptune speaks to her, you may feel a spark of desire to try something inventive or to art.

It's a wonderful day to lay low and take the day slowly exploring your inner feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your home and family sector, and it works with Neptune in a harsh manner on Saturday.

Beware of bumping heads with elders in the family or taking on a fight that is about reorganizing the home or redecorating a room.

Try to plan and not be impulsive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your communication sector, there can be some things you feel aren't exactly clear.

Neptune squares Venus and it can be easy to misunderstand messages or to catch someone in the middle of a lie.

Don't accept things at face value if you feel you need to probe further.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your money and personal possessions sector, and she speaks with Neptune in Pisces.

This can be a time where you want to take stock of the things you have and to conduct a personal assessment.

If you're single, you may feel like there's some interpersonal work to do before you're fully ready to take on a real relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your identity sector, and she speaks with Neptune in Pisces.

This is a great day for masking things you dislike but want to bring out the best in.

From clothing that you used to love but feel its outdated to people that you cherish but would like to move on from, viewing them in a new light may be in the stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your hidden enemies sector, and they can be where you least expect it.

From time-sucking activities to hidden fees on a sale when out to dinner with a partner, be alert to the fact that the world often does what it wants when karma is involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your friendship sector, and there can be a problem with a bestie where you have to disagree.

Remember that some people have agendas, and you may not be privy to their logic or reasons. Stay true to yourself on Saturday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your social status sector, and there can be a promise made that goes nowhere.

Keep stock of what you know to be true and don't want for what you feel lacks roots.

Don't spin your wheels where you know you don't belong in a relationship or situation.

It maybe best to exercise caution and keep things safe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.