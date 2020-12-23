Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 24, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with your zodiac signs astrology forecast for December 24, 2020, during the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon in Aries entering Taurus.

The long-awaited holiday for people around the world is here.

Christmas Eve for many countries and families marks a special time for celebration.

It's a time to gather and to eat until you're full.

Some people practice religiously themed events and others enjoy the indulgence that this day offers.

Indulgence is one part of the astrology that we find present for our horoscope forecast, but let's not forget some people are struggling — 2020 has made it a tough time for all.

The Sun is in the sign of Capricorn. Capricorn indulges in work, and it reveals that we still have things to do once this weekend has passed.

The Moon enters Taurus at 5:58 a.m. EST, and Taurus is about gathering up what you have and bringing it into your home.

The Moon in Taurus is sultry. Taurus is a lover of all things beautiful — good food, great art, and kind people.

This Moon phase is special, for people who are feeling sad and those who have reasons to rejoice.

It's a waxing gibbous Moon, so this signals that we aren't where we need to be.

We have to revise our goals and adjust our plans.

But Taurus is slow thinking and methodical before acting so that it can finish what it starts.

What a timely idea for the coming of 2021.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 24 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You have a tough exterior but a soft heart.

You don't allow yourself to get down when times are tough.

You maintain a positive attitude despite your serious disposition.

Famous people who share your birthday include the late American designer Kate Spade, singer and songwriter Ricky Martin, and actress Ava Gardner.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Treat yourself to something decadent that you love or put on your comfiest clothes.

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of money and personal possessions.

But this is also a sultry energy that encourages you to indulge yourself with the finer things in life.

From rich foods that you can cook at home to stretching your dollar for a treat that's on sale, but you really love... embrace the goodness of life that is sweet and unforgettable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do one thing for yourself that you've held off on completing.

Perhaps you need a haircut or maybe you just want to give yourself a little reading time without distractions.

While the Moon enters Taurus, your sector of identity, it's time to bring out your best.

Dress up a little bit even if you're just working from home. Dab your favorite scent, even if you have no special occasion to go to.

Clear out some clothes and donate them, especially if you know they will never fit you again. Make it a point to do something just for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Misunderstandings can happen as your ruling planet Mercury speaks to Uranus in Taurus.

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies, and you can come into information, either through email or text, that reveals something you need to know but may not have expected.

This can give you an opportunity to clear negative energy and wipe the slate clean before the new year.

Try to make use of your strong communication skills over the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are tender hearted when it comes to the people you love.

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of friendships, and you will want to spend more time investing in them.

You may feel distant or disconnected from the people in your life on Thursday, but you can work it out by just saying so. Reach out. Tell someone you miss them. Be transparent.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love to be in the limelight, and if you've been doing the work, like cream, you're going to rise to the top.

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of social status and career. It's a great time to put your best foot forward.

If you have a desire to grow in the company or want to be considered for a new role at a job, this is a great time to mention it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are all about the details, but there's merit in the big picture, too.

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Even though you know a lot about certain things in your work and how you want stuff to be done, don't be above listening to someone else share their way.

Even if you disagree, being open to feedback can be game-changing for your relationship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of shared resources. This is an uncomfortable space for your sign.

You aren't one to exert your will against others without good reason.

A part of you may feel possessive, perhaps even protective about a matter, person, or object.

Of course, it's good to be mindful of what you have and what you own, but at the same time, you don't want to overstep your boundaries. Try to step lightly!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of commitment.

Even under the best circumstances, it can be hard to coordinate your schedule with others.

You may not be on the same page and so it will require more compromise.

Suggest solutions, and if you feel that things are difficult to agree to, this may be a good time to work solo. Be flexible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of daily duties and work.

It's a wonderful day to fix your mind on one single goal and not waiver from it.

You may have a lot of things you want to get done, but some of them may not be practical for the day.

Rather than fight against your logic and reason, be realistic so that your motivation stays up and you don't end up sabotaging the entire day with procrastination.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of creativity, play and romance.

It's a great day to put your competitive nature to the test and see if you can win at a board game with a friend or family member who is visiting for the holiday.

If you're working, this is a great day to break away from the routine and have fun by sharing an office joke or two with your colleagues.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of home and family.

You have a strong desire to get certain things done and in the way that you see it in your mind's eye.

Follow your traditions, if that's what makes you happy.

This is a great excuse to clear your agenda and stay home instead of trying to rush the mall or face any shopping crowds.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Taurus, your sector of communication. If something is important enough to say, then it also warrants the other person to give you their time and full attention.

Don't cheapen an experience by saying it in text. See if you can get a moment to chat on the phone or speak about it over Zoom.

Your words matter, and you'll feel so much better about how it is received when you can hear their reaction or visibly see the expressions as you share your thoughts.

