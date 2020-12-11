Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 12, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 12, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio before entering Sagittarius later in the evening.

The Moon in Scorpio on Saturday is about intensity, passion, and focus.

In fact, Saturday is the perfect time to get things done and to evaluate where you need to focus your attention.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of dreams which gives spiritual energy to the day.

The Moon will work closely with Venus to manifest a reality or make something happen.

Jupiter will harmonize with both Venus and the Moon making our emotions bigger than life.

But Saturn intervenes pulling us back from wasteful decisions that could cause problems if we act on them.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

This can be an intense time for you and others. You may be thankful for what you get but also feel protective of what you must share.

You may need to do a bit of thinking when it comes to how to manage your emotions when they get the best of you, especially before the Moon enters Sagittarius before the end of the day, as you'll be ready to learn from your experiences.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of commitment and marital partnerships.

You don't always feel jealous about what goes on in the lives of others, including your partner, but there can be a variety of emotions that prove you're more insecure than you once imagined.

If you feel like you are trying to control situations more than usual, do a self-check to ask yourself why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties.

You'll be intensely focused and driven to get things done and to learn how to improve what you do and why.

You may take an ownership approach to jobs that aren't even yours to do.

You could become slightly obsessed with getting work done in a meticulous manner.

Perhaps you'll not feel satisfied until things have met your standards.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of creativity and romance.

Take a deep dive into your imagination and explore what you think and feel about life right now.

Don't dismiss the extraordinary.

You may come up with a vision for an art piece, a logo or something that you'd love to have designed.

It's a great time for you to hire an artist on commission to do a painting of a family pet or a photo that you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

You are sentimental and protective of the things you love and your personal space during this time.

If you don't want certain things being used by others or need them protected, then do what you have to do to put it up and out of sight.

Especially if you have curious children who love to play and explore with the items you collect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

This is a great time for you to revisit old journals, books with notes written along the margins of books on the shelf.

You might re-read cards that came with gifts and still carry sentimental meaning to you.

Article continues below

It's also a good time to share your intimate thoughts with a friend or in therapy. Stay curious.

Just be careful not to read too deeply into things that are said to you without probing further.

You may have a misunderstanding during this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of money, and personal possessions.

Take time to go through your personal items before shopping as you may already have what you need.

If you lose something during this time, you'll want to replace it.

Ideally, it's best to not rush or be too hasty when going from one place to another during travel to avoid losing personal items while distracted.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of identity.

You may feel overly sensitive to feedback from others, and there can even be a part of you that is suspicious without intention.

You may feel ready to make some important and timely changes but could be averse to opinions that are unsupportive of your desires.

This is a time of personal expressiveness.

You may want to explore your own wants and desires without the burden or need to please others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of the past, and hidden things.

It's a good day to go shopping especially if you're looking for a particular item.

You might love investigating online as well.

You may even enjoy reading a mystery novel or seeing what's on the NYTimes Bestsellers list.

It's a great night for watching an adventure movie or binging documentaries that involve the supernatural realm.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of friendship.

This can be a wonderful time for renewing old friendships and getting in touch with people from high school or work.

With it being the holiday season, you could send a greeting to someone you know and lost touch with but want to reconnect.

Social media can be a wonderful way to reach out and see how people are doing and let them know you're thinking of them, even if it's been a while.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of career, and social status.

This is a good time to reach out to prospective employers or to get in touch with friends, colleagues, and people you'd like to use as a recommendation for jobs.

Review your resume for typos. Go over old emails for leads.

Check out your spam folder and clean it out. Review your contacts on your phone to update your list.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The day begins with the Moon in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

If you've become rusty on a subject that interests you, pull out your old books or a course you once took, and do a mini-review.

If you have to renew a career license, be sure to study a little bit before taking any exams to ensure that you are still strong in the areas you need to be to pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.