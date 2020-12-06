Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 7, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius until December 21.

The Sun in Sagittarius is perfect for going back to school or taking a long-distance trip.

If you love to hike or enjoy fast-paced sporting activities, the day is perfect for letting your competitive side out.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Quarter Moon is a crisis point that urges action.

Whatever you have pending, it's time to be diligent and get things done.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 7 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include basketball player Larry Bird and singer Aaron Carter.

You are someone that loves to flirt. You enjoy the idea of playful interaction and sometimes prefer light-hearted conversation.

Some people may view you as superficial; only those who really know you get to have access to your heart.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, December 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of daily duties, pets, and wellness.

It's time to put your health and other priorities into order. With the year almost completed, set goals for the upcoming 2021 year.

You may have let some of your good habits fall to the wayside. Perhaps you even gained a few pounds over the holiday season already.

Now, is a great time to hit the reset button and get back into the swing of things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of romance, creativity, and your partner.

You may be ready to do something that you've always done but you're waiting for the perfect opportunity.

Moments often have to be initiated, and you are the right person to do make that first move.

You can set a schedule and carve out some time each week to a project you.

You can make a commitment to yourself with a deadline for when it will be done. Don't worry about when things will happen. Just start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of home, family and authority figures.

It's the perfect time for you to assert yourself in some way.

You may have allowed someone to overstep a boundary and give you a feeling that your opinions do not matter.

You may be keeping your thoughts to yourself in order to avoid a conflict.

However, you need to speak up and take initiative, even if it means confronting a parent or a family member you respect.

You can say your peace and do so with love. You'll feel better clearing the energy and getting things out in the open so that you are able to resolve them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of communication and short term travel.

This is a great time to really think about where you want to go once the pandemic is over and plan your upcoming vacation.

You don't have to put money on anything right now. But, go ahead and gather ideas.

Locate places. See what really interests you. Set a budget. Start saving.

Have a game plan in mind so that you can make it happen. Maybe you'll go to Hawaii or take a cruise, especially now that you know how precious life really is.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of money, and personal property.

Focus on finding your own place or look into getting prequalified for a home loan. Maybe you already have a place and want to check out RVs.

Maybe you would enjoy being out on the open road and camping at national parks around the country.

This is a great time to review your overall financial picture so you can have those little things in life that give you a sense of accomplishment for what you've earned.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of identity, and your view of the self.

It's a great time to take your needs and wants seriously. If you've not been sleeping enough, start going to be a bit earlier.

If you need me-time, make it happen instead of making excuses for why it doesn't.

Remove the barriers from your best self. Strive for excellence instead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of the past and karma.

Try not to take things so seriously when they no longer have an impact on your today.

You may beat yourself up for things that you said or did, and unless you're using these memories to build character they should not be used to feel guilty.

Try to build yourself up instead of the opposite.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of friendships, and networking.

Count your blessings and remember to include your friends on the list.

You may have taken good times and memories for granted, but stop and send a message out to those people who make yours better.

Can't think of who to send a message to, that means you have some work to do during 2021. Make new friendships!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of career, and social status.

This is a great time to review your work ethic and your ability to command more money. Maybe you have underestimated the value of your skills.

Perhaps you're underselling yourself lately. You don't have to stay stuck in a dead-end job or career.

Put your resume online and see what type of interest you generate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

This is a great time for you to gain knowledge about subjects that help you to expand your mind.

Visit a museum. Binge-watch documentaries. Download an ebook or an audiobook about a leader in history you'd like to learn more about. Save a few quotes you'd like to memorize or ponder.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of shared resources, taboos, and rebirth topics. Confront your fears and start to address your dark side.

Perhaps you have shadow work you need to do. You may have to clean your attitude of some negativity so that you're ready to receive a blessing that the universe has in store for you.

Your own energy could be blocking you from meeting the right person or opportunity that is perfect for your needs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, your sector of relationships and commitments.

It's a great time for you to decide what it is that you want and need from a significant other.

You can write a little list of your favorite traits. Then do the same for dealbreakers.

What are your fears when it comes to love and relationships? Explore your heart condition and if you have healing to work on, start it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.