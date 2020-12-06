Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 7, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 7, 2020.

Life is full of adventure and even though it's winter, the Sun makes it hard to focus.

You may not want to stay home on Tuesday, as both the numerology and daily astrology of the day point toward adventure.

The Sun will be in Sagittarius, which encourages play, sporting activities, and detaching from work in order to go out and explore.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, The Freedom Seeker.

5 energy makes it hard to stay home or stick with the usual routine.

The Moon encourages exploration within relationships, and it could be that balanced Libra spares us all from going into excess.

The Moon in Libra helps bring us in order, and for all zodiac signs, Tuesday is the right time to explore fun and play but also responsibility.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, December 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Money serves a specific purpose, but it's not what matters most in life.

Try not to focus solely on the financial aspect of life and give attention to other areas such as health and your key relationships.

When you constantly think about money, you're dwelling on lower vibrational energy.

Give yourself a power boost by pivoting your attention to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're allowing a bad situation to take more room than it deserves in your life.

The reason is that you have become comfortable, and this can have an impact on your outlook.

You want to remove yourself from what you know isn't right for you.

Don't wait too much longer because it will only be harder when more time has passed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You have the drive and determination to get this project done.

You may wonder if you ought to do it tomorrow. But, if you have the time and the resources to finish it now, why not?

Then you will have your schedule free for whatever comes your way in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Don't second guess yourself. Once you've made a decision you have to see where things go.

It's normal to experience self-doubt or to feel like you may have missed out on a different scenario.

But, you choose according to your heart. Trust it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are finally giving up and moving from what you thought you needed to survive.

You realized that being addicted or leaning on vices isn't the way to go.

Now that you're stronger than ever, you'll see how much of an impact the old ways had on your standard of living.

Think of the money and time you're going to save. Think of how this impacts your health for the better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can make situations feel like they are harder than they need to be.

There's nothing you can do when a person has decided that they want to be mean spirited and continue to find fault. You can't change others.

You may not be able to change the situation, either. However, you can adjust your mindset.

If you're able to detach or create distance, then try to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You carry a lot of responsibility in your life.

It's normal to feel like some of it is more than one person can handle.

Do the best that you can each day.

Don't let your workload make you think that you're never going to have a vacation or that things will only get worse.

Progress is happening, even if it's slowly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your feelings about a situation change every day.

Maybe the reason you can't decide or commit is that you're not as interested as you thought you were.

It's better to admit the truth than to try to hide it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have felt defeated for some time around this one situation, but now you will get a burst of energy to solve it.

This is a good time to use your mind to overcome this emotional challenge.

The project you have been putting off can get done without a sense of dread.

If you feel the urge to complete a task, go for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Life is full of changes and you are leaving one thing to go to another.

You may not understand the dynamics involved but you can respond with a positive attitude and mind.

You may be going through these changes because they are here to grow you and assure you that life will move forward but not drown you in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Think about what you want in your life. Truly imagine it in your mind's eye and look to the future with hope and love.

You may not be where you want to be now, but that doesn't mean your situation is hopeless.

It means that you need more time. If you have the ability to do it, lean on your family and friends until you're where you want to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You aren't being as generous as you can be.

You may be withholding time, energy or love from someone who needs it right now.

There's plenty to go around. Why are you worried? Do you think if you give more than is asked you will run out?

The reason you have extra was for you to give it away. Trust the Universe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.