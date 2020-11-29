Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 30, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 30, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and we are mindful and honest.

We are looking for ways to have fun and build an adventurous life.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, The Seeker.

Seeker energy is perfect for reading, writing, and participating in quiet, soulful activities.

The Full Moon takes place on Monday, too. The Full Moon will take place in the Gemini, which is curious.

Gemini rules paper, communication, and travel.

The Full Moon is a great time to take a moon bath or make moon water.

You can recharge your crystals and cleanse your tarot cards.

You can set an intention to let go of something that has hurt you in your life, especially if it's something you don't understand.

The Full Moon will take place at 4:38 a.m., EST.

So you'll want to plan ahead, but the good news is that even though the energy isn't as strong, you have three days to do your energy work.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes you have to allow life to do what it will.

You trying to manipulate an outcome will only backfire on you because you don't know all of the factors involved.

The bottom line is that there are things you just can't plan or foresee.

True justice, that is fair and right, comes from patience in the powers that be.

You may not like how things take time, but you will benefit from the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

It's time to grow up and stop allowing yourself to fall into the same old pattern.

You are no longer the person you once were. You've grown and matured.

This includes letting go of what you needed to get through the day.

You have the inner determination and perseverance to help you now.

Be disciplined. You know better, so listen to your own advice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friends make life sweeter.

You don't have to go out and buy a bunch of gifts to show your friends how much you appreciate them.

Instead, you can celebrate by making gifts or baking things that everyone loves.

Give gifts of time from the heart.

Plan a get together or dedicate some of your skills and share them with people you know need the help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You may need to do things on your own right now.

For improved concentration, working alone can be super helpful to you. You might get more done without distractions and interruptions.

You'll be able to hear yourself think. Don't be sad that you aren't socializing.

There will be plenty of time for that later. Instead, get this project done. There's time for more fun later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The worst is over. Something great is about to happen to you.

You may finally meet that special someone and fall in love with your person.

If you've been hoping to find a new job, an opportunity can come for you.

This isn't the time to sulk and wait for things to happen to you.

You have to put yourself out there and capture the energy that's opening up for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Open your heart. This is the season for sharing. You have a lot to give.

You can give of your time. You might be able to donate to a good cause.

Perhaps you will want to share your love with animals in need by donating gently used blankets and towels.

If you've been hoping to foster or adopt a child, this may be the time to take classes and open your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Sometimes worry is a symptom of something else. You may be worried about something but not sure what is bothering you. Perhaps you are sensing something that is around you. Your intuition can give you indications that things are not right. In time, what you need to know will be revealed. All secrets eventually come to the light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Take action. You have the ability to manifest what you want in life. You have to put your intentions out there into the universe. You have the power to call to yourself what you want. Use the power of attraction to bring good luck your way. Act as if what you want is already yours. Imagine it for your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

This project is nearly complete, and you will want to make sure it's over and done with before the Full Moon on the 30th. You may need to put in extra work to finalize your task. But if you focus and take initiative, it will happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Some people never will change.

Their loss is your opportunity. You may be sad to see someone not get what they could have had.

Their talent may even be more than yours.

But you have grit and determination. Plus you're dedicated. Let the loss be your gain, guilt-free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You are experiencing an inner conflict, but this may mean that it's time to let go of what you cannot control.

When you feel the tension, try not to fall into it.

Avoiding things doesn't always imply weakness.

It takes a lot of courage to walk away from a situation that isn't good for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

The truth always comes out.

It doesn't require being super-intelligent to figure out a problem.

People sometimes tell on themselves.

When a situation isn't right, the Universe often renders a reality check. Sit back. Wait and see.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.