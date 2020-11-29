Love Horoscope For Monday, November 30, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, November 30.

The Sun will be in Sagittarius and the Full Moon will take place in Gemini.

But, this Full Beaver Moon is unique and special. It's the launching of a series of eclipses taking place over the next two years.

The Moon will be opposite of Sagittarius. These two mutable zodiac signs are two of a pair.

Sagittarius wants adventure. Gemini wants to explore its curiosity.

Gemini is forever changing. And Sagittarius wants to see how these changes impact mindset and learning.

And this is the time to let something go and to hold on to a new idea, concept, or vision for your love life and grow from it.

Venus is in Scorpio, which encourages all zodiac signs to search their heart.

Mercury is in Scorpio, too, which asks you to learn from what you discover.

Venus will be working against Pluto in Capricorn, which provides an opportunity to change and transform what you don't like about yourself.

Monday is a big day. Check your natal chart to see where you have planets located in mutable signs.

By doing so you can see where you will be affected the most (if at all) by Monday's astrology.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun continues to spend time in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

All-day, the Sun will trine Mars in your zodiac sign. You will experience a desire to do more in life.

You might become the driving force in your relationship as well.

With the lunar eclipse taking place in Gemini, this is a great time to let your thoughts come out.

Put your ideas on the table to discuss with a mate. Work on your shared dreams as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus continues to activate your sector of love and relationships, and it opens the door to what you imagine love ought to be.

Venus harmonizes nicely with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, and this can enhance the friendship-aspect of your relationship.

If you're single, you may find that you can be romantic in a platonic way with a friend.

These emotions may be put into some sort of monetary form, such as gift giving or a desire to buy something sentimental due to the lunar eclipse in your solar house of money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet, Mercury spends the day in your sector of wellness and daily duties.

Things may feel like they are disrupted or put on hold in the love department as well.

Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of structure that impacts your house of shared resources.

This is a good time to talk about the future and what you hope it will be.

There may be a need to place some restrictions to make it happen, but you are ready for the challenge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, and during the lunar eclipse, you may have insight into the past.

You may also do something that helps you to heal an area of life where you have karma.

The Moon will work with Uranus in your house of friendships, too.

You may see some extreme changes take place that is emotional for you in your relationships.

You may gain insight or have a much-needed conversation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your ruling planet, the Sun continues to transit Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity and romance.

This can be a time where you really want to enjoy the good things in life. But if you're single, this may feel impossible to do.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Gemini brings attention to your friendships. Don't underestimate their power in your life.

Lean on them during difficult times. There are people who care for you and want to be there to comfort you when you feel down and out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your ruling planet, Mercury continues to work through Scorpio, your sector of communication.

This is a great time to review your text messages before hitting send.

If you've been emotional about something, be sure to keep yourself in check.

Don't go on a rampage just because you feel that you must

The good news is that Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of structure and restriction.

You have an opportunity to really think through your life and thoughts.

Take time to do things that you know are impulse-driven.

Be open to change, especially if it makes sense. Let your logic overrule your gut throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your ruling planet, Venus continues to be in the sign of Scorpio, your sector of money.

This is a great time to work hard for what you want because you have increased earning potential.

Venus will be opposing Uranus in your house of shared resources.

Something positive can come to you through a friend, lover or even a person at work.

You may receive a benefit that's a happy surprise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your ruling planet Mars will be in your daily duties sector, and it feels under pressure by Pluto in your house of communication.

Try hard not to be overly critical with yourself when you feel that you fell short on getting something done.

Don't let someone else's nagging get under your skin either. Take things in stride.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your ruling planet, Jupiter is in Capricorn, your sector of money, and this can be a time when you really feel a strong need to get your finances in order.

Jupiter is conjunct with strict Saturn and transformative Pluto.

Certain changes need to be made for you to reach your goals.

You will not want to sit around and wait for your luck to come to you.

This is a time to make it happen, especially if you have someone special depending on you to pull your weight because of financial hardship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Gemini Moon and the lunar eclipse impacts your daily duties and feelings of wellness, and it may feel like the world can be against you at times.

The Moon will harmonize with Saturn in your sign. You will have a serious desire to get things done.

You may even come across as being too focused on your loved one, but this is a time for you to really demonstrate your skills at work and to make a good impression on others.

Ask for grace from loved ones who may not always understand the pressure you're under.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The planet of love and beauty, Venus is in Scorpio, your sector of work, and social status.

Venus will oppose your ruling planet Uranus, the planet of chaos, which is in your fourth house of home and family.

You may feel like there's not enough time to get everything done.

You may feel bad for making so many sacrifices but you are doing things to help build a future for your family.

Try to keep things in a positive perspective during such a tough time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your ruling planet Neptune is direct in your sign, and it brings out dreams and goals for your future.

Neptune will work in harmony with driven Mars in Aries.

You may be prone to buying things impulsively, but there can be a purpose to your desire.

It's a good time to discuss your wants and needs with a mate if they are impacted financially by your spending choices.

Work toward a compromise so that you both can get what you want without causing harm or delays to other goals in your shared future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.