Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 27, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 27, 2020.

It'sa great day to give someone you love a hug.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

6s love to care and nurture their friends and family members.

In the tarot, the number 6 relates to The Lovers tarot card.

The Lovers is about making choices that involve matters of the heart.

While the Moon spends the day in Taurus, we are driven toward sensual and loving pursuits as well.

Friday is perfect for making choices that are loving and positive.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, November 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Keep your spirits up.

Good news is coming to you in some form, and even if you first think that an incident or event is negative, there's likely a blessing hidden in disguise that you're discover soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Death

It's OK to be sad. Endings are sensitive times in your history.

But think of all the times something ended abruptly and you found out later that life was making room for something better to come along.

This twist of fate is the Universe conspiring for you, not against you. So chin up!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

See the beauty in change. You hold creative potential within you.

Let your inner artist out to create something amazingly beautiful in your life.

You could paint a wall a fresh color or start do arts and crafts with winter themes.

Let your inner child out to play and have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are such a charmer. You may not realize how sweet and seductive your emotional side is.

It's refreshing to be around a person who is in tune with their inner thoughts and feelings.

Don't underestimate your worth, Cancer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Time to manage yourself a bit better. You've allowed yourself to have and to relax a bit.

So, for now, you may be ready to focus on being productive and getting things done.

Create a plan. Structure your time and your day in a way that makes the most sense.

You'll appreciate having some sort of outline to follow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Be tough. Just state your case and no explanation needed.

Sometimes you have to fighting for what you want in life.

You don't have to take an overly aggressive approach but there is nothing wrong with being a little more assertive than usual.

Show that you are ready to compete for what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Your heart will heal. You have been through a lot of pain over this past year, and some of it revealed areas of your life that made you feel betrayed.

This has had an impact on your ability to trust others.

Rather than sweep things under the rug and ignore them, its alright to cry and admit you were hurt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You deserve happiness. It's time to make emotional fulfillment a priority.

You have been putting your own feelings aside and it's caused you to feel numb about certain things.

Avoid distractions that keep you from being alone with yourself.

Let your inner voice be heard, by shutting the phone off and detaching for the world, even if it's just for a few moments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Stop waiting for things to happen. Go and make your destiny. You don't need to stop your life because of the pandemic.

There are plenty of things you can still do at home while you're social distancing.

Try to see what innovative way you can make things work that's similar to what you would do in person. You won't know until you try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Prepare yourself for unexpected news.

You may have thought a matter was done and over with but through social media or a friend you can find out that a situation is still in process.

What you thought could never happen, might actually become reality. For you, it may even be exactly what you were hoping to hear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You will succeed. You are working hard to overcome conflicts, and it may have felt like there is no end in sight.

But that's how life works when you're trying to beat the odds.

The hardest part almost always happens before the light begins to shine at the end of the tunnel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

What you can't go through you grow through. The pains of being can feel overpowering.

Try to lean on your faith during these times.

You may have to borrow a friend's optimism until you can feel confident.

But once you do, everything will fall into place as they should.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.