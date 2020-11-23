Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 24, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 24, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

The Moon will start the day in Pisces, then enter Aries mid-morning.

The Moon in Pisces is spiritual, intuitive, and emotionally strong.

The Moon harmonizes with freedom-loving Sagittarius making it the perfect time to take lessons and use them for spiritual and emotional healing.

In numerology, Tuesday reflects the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

3s are creative, but sometimes they lack focus.

Collectively, we can spread ourselves too thin. We may want to try lots of new things and then get none of them done.

Having an intention can bring focus, and your focus can enhance clarity.

Have a vision of what you want and make that your focal point on Tuesday

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life isn't always fair.

You may not like that you aren't always the one who gets to decide what someone says or does. It's a hard lesson to learn.

You cannot control outcomes, but you can do your best work and hope for things to happen in the way that you planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Don't regret your choices.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to succeed in life.

You know that this is something that you truly want and so you are able to make the appropriate sacrifices and risks.

Work on your mindset as you try to earn success that lasts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Life is an adventure.

What will get you out of bed in the morning each day?

What will motivate you and give you a strong sense of adventure, drive, and determination?

Try to keep in touch with your big why and aim for a day filled with passion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

This has been a tough road.

You are shouldering a significant burden and it can feel hard for you to see the light at the end of the tunnel right now.

When you feel this way, it's difficult to be nurturing even though you really want to be.

You'll need to take a practical approach this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Take a hard look at what you do.

Conserve your energy and focus on what will give you a quick result.

You are working hard, but also remember to work smarter.

You need to be productive, so that may mean putting a routine into place.

Try not to add more to your plate until you're certain that you have accomplished all that you needed to and handled your own business objectives.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Think about your future.

You might be so caught up in the here and now that you've forgotten to think beyond what you see.

Every decision you make now has a long-term impact.

Try to explore what that means when you're searching for what to do next, and then think about how your choices translate into the big picture

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

It's time to focus beyond the material realm.

The Star tarot card means that the universe is inviting you to grow in a big way.

Life is a spiritual journey, and you may not know what that means right now.

Take the time to explore this new path to see where it leads.

You may find that. hope gives you a renewed sense of purpose and vision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are looking for your true love.

Someone who brings out the best in you and gives you a sense of security inside and out.

You don't want to with someone just to fill space or to do things for you.

You're looking for balance and a sense of wholeness in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You want more out of life.

It's time for travel and you may not be sure if now is the right time.

Playing it safe makes sense, but it won't take away your desire to explore the world.

Plan what you want to do in advance, and use a trip as a reward for accomplishing something you worked hard to get.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Work hard.

You want more out of life, so of course, you're aiming to be a leader at your job or in your industry.

It takes a lot of effort to earn a certain level of security, and you don't want to get too comfortable and let things slide right now.

You are striving to be the best on the team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Enjoy your friendships.

It's time to be creative. Enjoy your friends and do things that you enjoy together.

It's a great time to plan a holiday event or dinner where you can celebrate your accomplishments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have a competitive edge.

You might be trying to get something that feels super hard to acquire.

Perhaps you're applying for a job or looking to find a place in a desirable location.

You might have a hard time getting an in, but don't give up. Things will work out with time.

