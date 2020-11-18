Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 19, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

The Moon will leave Capricorn this afternoon to enter Aquarius where it will be until Saturday.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Be willing to release control but allow life to happen organically all day Thursday.

In the tarot, the number 7 relates to The Empress.

The Empress is also thoughtful, spiritual, and intuitive.

She is associated with the zodiac sign Libra, so her presence encourages balance and confidence.

Best tasks to take during this quiet, meditative energy include writing, thinking, and spiritual soul searching.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups

Manage your emotions.

Work is a great place to channel some of your frustration.

You can be productive and help others.

Use this time to take your mind off of what you can't control.

Having evidence of how you spent your time wisely can give you a sense of purpose even if internally you feel like your life is not how you want it to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

Deception hurts.

Relationship triangles can form and then people misunderstand what happened and start to blame one another.

The communication lines are breaking but the only way to bring it back around is to refuse to participate.

Invite open dialogue with your family or team members.

See how you can resolve conflict and get to the heart of the problem diplomatically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

People can make things complicated for no reason.

Don't waste your energy trying to argue or make people see your point of view on social media when you already know that they never will.

Some battles are not worth fighting, even if feel convicted about the topic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Get organized. It's a great day to look at what you need to have a great weekend.

What movie do you want to see? Who do you plan to spend time with?

Do you have all that you need at home already?

If not, start planning and ordering so that you're fully stocked and ready to enjoy a low-stress break.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles

Find your inner strength. Your greatest areas of growth often come from where you have battled a few demons.

You may not be comfortable with old wounds that are still fresh from hurt feelings of the past.

You may discover that your experiences give you such unique insight.

You can give advice that's helpful because you've been there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Focus on one thing.

Having tunnel vision can appear to be a negative but it gives you a chance to avoid mistakes in your work.

Multitasking can be an enemy of progress.

Try not to let unimportant distractions keep you from doing your best throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You can stop now. Taking a pause is adviseable. It's good to reflect on your accomplishments.

You have done so much thus far, so why shouldn't you enjoy what you've done?

You might notice areas that you have grown the most and want to continue to do more.

You may also see what you're not good at and decide to delegate that to a friend or someone who really wanted to do the work in the first place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords

Feel good about yourself. Take special care of your needs. Don't let the day go by without a little TLC.

You don't have to wait until you are exhausted or in crisis mode. Be proactive. Give yourself a little break and rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Life is full of complexities.

When you see that the road ahead has become harder than you once imagined it would be don't balk and think that you need to give up.

You have to stay commited. Yes, it's difficult, but you have grit!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Let yourself feel again. Sometimes negative thinking happens even if you don't want it to.

You may not even care anymore about an X or a situation that you have moved on from, but your mind may still replay the past like an old record.

So, retrain your brain by stating a new message you want to focus on instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords

Revenge never works. As much as you would like to settle the score the person who can become hurt the most when anger is this strong is you.

You may feel so frustrated, but try to release this situation from your judgment.

If you have already reported a problem or done what you can, then wait and see.

Karma often does what it needs to do once you move on and allow the universe to take over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

Find one good reason.

You may not need much convincing but a solid reason for the work you're doing can be encouraging.

Make a list of the things you hope to get out of your contribution.

Keep it close to you as a reminder for when you need motivation.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.