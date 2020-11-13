Love Horoscope For Saturday, November 14, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, November 14.

Vulnerability, feeling exposed and all the things that come with intense love are on the table this weekend.

Saturday the astrological energy intensifies as the Moon prepares to start a new lunar phase while joining forces with the masculine energy of the Sun.

Even though Mercury is in Scorpio, it's not magnified at this time. So, it's not time to talk as much as it is to listen.

So, really our expression or symptoms of love relate to who we think we are and what we feel about it.

Venus and Mars won't be providing much help either, so get ready to feel divided in your heart on Saturday.

Mars in Aries pushes you to do things for yourself. Venus wants you to do things for others. Their opposition makes it hard to decide what it is that you want.

Take time to think. Try not to react impulsively. Realize that this will pass after the weekend, so take the intensity as it comes and learn from it.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get ready.

A boost to your love life may start with a surprise that you did not expect (at all).

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector shared resource, and for you, this can mean you receive a gift (or a few). Being the center of attention can make you feel like a million bucks.

Gestures of generosity or sweetness will prove to be significant clues on how your love interest truly feels about you. For singles or coupled Aries, if they dote on you more than usual, it's a good sign.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get some me-time in.

You need a little bit of give and take in every relationship you're in, and you are learning as you go.

You may feel this truth down to your soul when the Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

You need to find a gentle balance while learning the dance of love.

You may need to give a little and then take some to show you are strong enough to be independent but weak enough to be open and vulnerable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Set boundaries.

It's nice to think that you can love someone so much that maybe you even care about that person than you do yourself.

But, Gemini, this is a prescription for failure, and if you're not careful, you'll see this play out during your daily horoscope.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of wellness and they both are speaking to Jupiter who wants to give away everything, and Pluto who wants to get something in return for what has been given.

But, love doesn't work like that. You don't use the law of attraction to persuade someone to love you. Instead, be yourself.

Love others as much as they allow, but remember to also care about yourself. When you've given more than you have received, ask why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Live and let live.

Compromise may be the path to least resistance in getting someone that you love to finally settle down.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity, and you can use this energy to change some things around in your love whether you are single or coupled right now.

If you're single and want to meet someone, which is so hard to do during the pandemic, maybe do something that you've never done before.

Both the Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter, the planet of growth and social media. Maybe now is a good time to try out a dating site to see love is written in the stars. It very well maybe.

Couples can work a little harder in love and make big gains while Pluto is also in Capricorn. Why not come up with crazy date ideas and see which one you'd like to do together most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, get back to basics.

You may be nursing a heartbreak right now, and it's your family who can provide you with the loving warmth and strength you need to heal.

This isn't a waste of time, even though it can feel painful not to have the one you thought you'd be with forever by your side.

What you need right now, (single or coupled) is to do something that helps you strengthen your sense of wholeness and bolsters your confidence, especially while the Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter.

Jupiter brings good energy your way this weekend, and Pluto in Capricorn encourages your life to change for the better, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Swoon.

Virgo, now is your chance to have sweet conversations that are both deeply sentimental *and* practical.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication this weekend, and your desire to be both nurturing and doting will come to a peak.

And the stars are aligning for you to feast on words of love to your heart's desire, with a loved one or a close friend.

Don't know what to talk about or how to get the conversation started especially if you are going to be the one to initiate?

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house creativity. You have a silly side, don't you? Maybe tell a funny joke to break the ice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Not all romances are equal.

Libra, while love and romance are far from your mind, you are working on something equally as important these days, self-sufficiency.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money, and this can be when you dive into a passion project that leads to a unique expression of love.

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house authority figures home and family, so you may need to take a stance with people who put pressure on you to be there for them.

You can't be everything to everyone all of the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Find yourself again.

Scorpio, it's so easy to get lost in a relationship. Single, hanging out with friends or dating someone special, you may have a crisis of belief that requires reflection and some deep introspection.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity, so expect some moments of self-doubt to creep in.

But the Sun and Moon are here to encourage you to find a certain balance between fitting in and being your authentic self. They harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house communication, which encourages journalling or some chatting with a trusted friend to explore what's in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The best revenge is happiness.

Don't worry about what your X is doing, even though it's hard when the Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of karma.

You may be looking at what was and the holiday season ahead and feeling like things just could not be worse.

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house money, and this is a great time to take some of your angst and invest in yourself.

You may not like how things changed or where your life is at right now, but that does not mean that it cannot change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Lean on your friends!

Love is amazing, and of course, you want your partner to be your 'everything' but let's be real, no one can be all things to all people.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendship and it invites you to find things that you cannot get from your partner in your friendships.

From shared hobbies to inside jokes, it's best when you have a love that comes in different forms.

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house identity, and you may find something sweet about expanding your social interaction with various people in your life.

Friends can be a big part of your love life, so don't rule it out of your life when you are in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love people who treat you right.

The Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of social status, and you may finally come to see what's healthy and what is not in your love life. It's best to get real with your situation.

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house karma, and you may have had enough of doing things that don't make sense. This can be a big season of change for you and positive growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are not who you once were.

You are growing through the highs and lows of love. You lose, and you learn. You gain, and you've learned, too. All these experiences can come together in a beautiful way while the Sun and the Moon are in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of learning. You might start to see things in a new light that challenges your view of romantic love.

The Sun and Moon harmonize with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn, your house friendship, and something within a friendship could play a significant role in your life, too.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.