Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 10, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 10, 2020.

The Sun is in quiet Scorpio. The Moon spends the day in reserved Virgo.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous 7s include actress Julia Roberts and Marilyn Monroe.

The Seekers of life have a unique perspective and outlook.

Often looking within, they sense inherently what must be done to resolve a particular problem.

Take Marilyn Monroe for example, while you may or may not appreciate your lifestyle choices, so many of her quotes have been lauded for their wisdom and value.

Her life may have been public based on her sensuality, but her inner life was filled with books and quiet retreats.

Julia Roberts also has a rich and vibrant private life.

Even though she's a famous actress, she's kept details of her life private up until recently.

What we learn from observing Tuesday's energy from the tarot, numerology, and astrology is to pull back a little bit and reflect.

Tuesday is perfect for writing, thinking, and doing a hobby that feeds your inner life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aries, you may need to let things run its course right now and try to unite with the system that's in place instead of forcing your own way.

You may still get to where you want to be in the long run if you choose not to do it that way, the only difference is how easily you'd like to hit your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

There is adversity in all things, but this time you have to be sure that what you face is what it is. In order to succeed, you need to be direct, confident, and unwavering. Consistency is the key.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are things you may not understand, and no one is going to tell you either.

People aren't always transparent when you ask a question or try to get information. Today, it's important to keep your guard up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You have a lot of options but you may not realize how fortunate you are.

Don't think that the good luck you're having is common.

You are getting a helping hand from the universe someone else is not. Be thankful for your time to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can treat you in the way that you hoped for right now.

You may be seeing karma do what you had hoped. Even in times of justice, it's also good to extend grace. No one is perfect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have many skills and traits that play to your advantage today.

You don't want to undersell yourself. Today, tell it like it is. Humblebrag a bit if you must. No one else will do it for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Extend your knowledge and wisdom toward others. You may have words of wisdom that your friend needs to hear.

Don't let your light be hidden. Give advice if that's what you feel prompted to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are helpful and kind to others and it's your unique ability to perceive things that make your friendship with others so beneficial to those you love.

Today listen to your own advice. You know what must be done. So, do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have a choice to make and even if it is difficult, don't let fear stop you.

You have already thought this through and know what you want. The only thing you have to do now is take action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

This time will have positives and negative moments, but the outcome will be good for you in the long run.

It's best for you to enjoy the entire process so that you don't miss the joy of living in the moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can come to you from nowhere in an area that you have overcome before.

Try to view this as a test you will pass. You may really want to give in, but don't fold. You've got this.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Life has a way of changing when you least expect it. You don't always get to decide when and where things will work out.

But you can choose to jump and seize an opportunity when you see it.

If the door is opening, don't be the one to close it with negative thinking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.