2020 Best Clothing Trends For Virgo Zodiac Signs

Are you a true Virgoan fashionista?

Our clothing style should always be a visual representation of who we are.

What better way to show the world who you are then to dress according to your Virgo zodiac sign?

As we age and evolve, we all go through different phases in terms of our fashion sense.

These changes can make it difficult to determine what your next look is going to be.

What are zodiac sign clothing works for Virgo?

Virgos are very goal-oriented people, so they’ll endlessly scroll through Pinterest or Instagram looking for fashion inspiration.

Unfortunately, Virgo still might not end up finding an aesthetic they love, because they can be very picky.

Instead of Virgo to do it on their own, they should try using astrology to help figure out what clothing is the best for them. Allowing your zodiac sign to be your style guide might just be what you need to find a style that encapsulates who you are as a Virgo.

Many stylish Virgo women dress according to their zodiac sign. Virgo can take note of what these women do and add it to their own still.

Virgo women fashion inspiration:

Beyoncé (musician)

Lili Reinhart (actress)

Salma Hayek (actress)

Blake Lively (actress)

A great way to dress according to your zodiac sign is by implementing your power colors into your wardrobe. Your power colors are the colors that empower you because they bring out your best qualities.

Understandably no one wants to wear the same five colors for the rest of their lives. Following the Virgo zodiac trends is more realistic.

Virgo zodiac sign fashion trends:

Sexy but classy clothing

Cardigans

Sleek clothing

Leather

Mom jeans

The Virgo style aesthetic resembles somewhat of a classy yet cool mom or lady.

Virgos aren't scared to show skin, but they do it tastefully. They really love wearing

Now that you know the best colors and trends for a Virgo zodiac sign, keep that in mind when you’re shopping for new outfits and accessories.

Here are some great zodiac sign fashion pieces and clothing perfect for Virgo:

1. Humble Chic Dainty Oval Stone Charm Pendant Necklace

This dainty necklace commands attention without being too overbearing.

The textured surface of the stone adds an air of complexity which can symbolize the Virgo's complex intelligent mind.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. A New Day Hoop Earring Set 3ct

Nothing screams confidence and power more than these lightweight hoop earrings set. These hoops give off a bold message that says "I'm here and unashamed."

(Target, $7.99)

3. Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag

This Marc Jacobs bag not only has one of the best colors for a Virgo, but it has two. Both grey and black. This small bag is big enough to carry the necessities which make it perfect for Virgos. Virgos are all about efficiency and practicality.

(Shopbop, $295.00)

4. Boyish The Tommy High-Rise Rigid Straight

These high rise jeans will flatter your tummy and keep you stylish. They have five pockets which make them perfect for a Virgo on the go. The distressed detailing and raw hems add a bit of edge to any outfit.

(Shopbop, $168.00)

5. Joie Darryl Striped One-Button Blazer

Unleash your inner Virgo by rocking this blazer. This lightweight striped blazer is perfect to take you from day to nice all while looking professional the whole time.

(Nordstrom Rack, $69.97)

6. FLORIA Women's V-Neck Long Sleeve Button-Down Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater

Cardigans are a go-to piece for Virgos. With or without a shirt you're sure to see a Virgo wearing a super cute soft-knit cardigan.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Peora 14K Rose Gold Cushion Cut 2.00 Carats Morganite Stud Earrings

These 14 karat gold studs can instantly elevate any look. They are so glamorous.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. MINKPINK Taleah Gingham Mini Skirt

This cute and flirty gingham mini skirt is a must-have. The flared hem makes this skirt a show stopper while still being sophisticated.

(Nordstrom Rack, $34.97)

9. Norma Kamali Diana Gown

This sexy ruched gown highlights a Virgo's curves while concealing imperfections. Since this gown is asymmetrical, it's sure to turn heads everywhere.

(Shopbop, $215.00)

10. Minimalist Clean Cut Pebbled Faux Leather Tote Handbag

Things are all peaches and cream here! This tote and wallet set is very practical and sophisticated due to its minimalist design.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Prologue Women's Sleeveless Slip Dress

This timeless slip dress is the perfect mix between sexy and modest. The cowl neckline gives the dress an extra layer of elegance. The best thing about this slip dress is the adjustable straps and it's styling versatility.

(Target, $29.99)

12. GUESS Side Lace-Up Faux Leather Jacket

Forget your old black leather jacket, check out this fresh take on the closet staple. This grey faux leather jacket features a cute lace-up detailing on the side. It's a lighter and fresher take on the original.

(Nordstrom Rack, $44.98)

13. Kate Spade Cameron Large Leather Continental Wallet

When you pull out a sophisticated and high-quality wallet, you automatically feel powerful. With this light blue Kate Spade wallet, you will also feel more reliable.

(Nordstrom Rack, $94.47)

14. Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Smooth Black Combat Boot

Virgos are always looking for practical purchases and these Doc Martens are just that. They are made out of vegan material, so they're more environmentally friendly. The boots feature air-cushioned soles that are slip-resistant.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Prologue Women's Long Sleeve Open-Front Button-Down Shirt

A long sleeve button up is a closet staple. They can be dressed up or down. This shirt features a convenient pocket as well.

(Target, $22.99)

Tamara Sanon is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.

