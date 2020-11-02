Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 3, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 3.

Scorpio season continues to be interesting, and now things start to improve for all zodiac signs.

Communication gets support from the universe on Tuesday as the planet of communication changes directions in Libra.

Mercury entered Libra last week after spending time in Scorpio, which affected love horoscopes in a positive way.

Now, on Tuesday, Mercury stations direct while in the seventh solar house empowering fellowship, unity, and partnerships in love and perhaps business, too.

The seventh solar house is about relationships, partnerships, and unions.

Stationing direct can create an uptick in activity that involves paperwork, communication, travel within, and without romantic relationships for all zodiac signs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is a good time for you to discuss property matters with a partner. If you are going through a divorce or separating, this may also be the right time to address with your soon to be X how you'd like to divide co-owned things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, habits your partner has that bother you about money handling can come up today. Things that you feel need to be improved may be brought to their attention, but you will also want to be sure to listen about what you need to work on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini you may become aware of things that you like to do and want to share them with your significant other. This can be a great time of bonding and finding new ways to love someone who is becoming your best friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer you may search for a sense of security by returning to your roots. If you have just recently met someone you like, you may desire to take them to where you grew up as a child. Connecting your history to your current relationship is possible starting this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friendships bring out the best in you, and today you may find comfort in confiding in a best friend who understands your heart. If you have problems in a relationship or just need someone to hear you out, chatting with a good friend could be exactly what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, how you feel about your investment of time and money becomes a priority for you today. You may be ready to try something new and present yourself in a different light to the world, so you're willing to make the financial investment in the name of beauty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today can be a great time of discovery for you as you view quirks and traits in your mate in loving ways. Learn to study your partner and find out new things about them to help you create a closeness that is unique.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, sometimes love is not all that it seems, and you may find yourself searching for answers or guidance in your relationship. This can be a difficult time for you, however, look for the truth and not only what you want to see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, friendships can provide you with sound advice. You may see a blind spot in your relationship. It could be easier to hear and learn what you need to work on from a friend instead of your partner. The goal is to make an improvement so you feel positive about your change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may feel slightly anxious about your relationship and its dynamics. However, you can come to the realization that the work is worth the effort. Be sure to keep your feelings in check, and if you aren't being true to yourself, then ask why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, let go and stop trying to force an issue. There can be a moment of surrender to situations that are out of your hands. Although you may be inclined to worry, try not to let overthinking consume you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a parent or someone whom you hold in high regard may need a kind word from you. As you go about your day, be sure to connect with people, such as parents or grandparents when you think about them, and call. Share your love in verbal ways.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.