Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 3, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 3, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in analytical Gemini, which brings attention to the Magician tarot card.

What will your daily tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign starting on Tuesday?

The Magician tarot card tells us to lean into your talents but to focus on one to strengthen it.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian making the day perfect for doing something good for others.

Perhaps you have a skill that you can barter, volunteer to change the world, but this doesn't mean you have to give what you do away for free.

Famous Life Path 9s include Ricky Martin, who shares his musical talents for profit to the world.

Another Life Path 9 is Mahatma Gandhi, who used his education to create a movement.

Tuesday is a great time for all zodiac signs to use a passion for a purpose.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, you rise like cream to the top, but be kind to those who may have hoped to get what you're receiving.

You are getting a hand from the universe, so as much as you earned and deserved it remember to be thankful for whatever it is you get.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords, reversed

No one likes to change. It's not that you are stubborn, it's human nature to dislike when something you were used to has to be reinvented or adjusted.

It's really not a good idea to drag your feet through this process, though. You're only going to delay the inevitable. It's time to get used to the idea to make the process flow for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Gemini, you may be ready to take on more responsibility, but something or someone is holding you back right now. You might need to learn something more or to gain patience during this time.

You might need to wait because there's work left to be done that doesn't involve you. Whatever the reason is that you're not getting what you want, it's more help than a hindrance even if it doesn't feel that way right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords, reversed

Cancer, a problem that seemed to forcefully persist is starting to get under control.

There may be some clean up that you have to do now that the problem is finally manageable, but you can handle it. It will be much easier for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are going to feel like your old self again soon. You may have felt tired after doing so much work, but with rest, some pampering, and self-care, you are regaining your strength.

Continue to do things that are healthy for you so that you don't lose momentum now that you're back in the game.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

There's nothing wrong with working hard, especially if you know that there is soon to be a reward for you. Do your due diligence.

Do your best. Sometimes things you want require sacrifices of time and resources. It's OK for you to make this a priority, especially because it's so important to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles, reversed

People are complicated and so you may worry about someone specific in your life, but now it's time to let things go. You can't drive yourself to madness.

After giving someone enough advice, and then being ignored, you need to just love from a distance and let the Universe take over from that point on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles

It's always good to have your hand in a project, but some things need to be delegated.

You don't have to do it all in order to be successful. In fact, if you try to be so controlling of every detail, it could hold you back from what you wish to accomplish today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 6 of Pentacles, reversed

Try to strike the right balance between giving and receiving help. You are doing so much for others that you often forget about your own needs.

If you're spending all your money on buying gifts for people and it's causing you to fall back on your own responsibilities, remind yourself that it's OK to say no. Loving people will understand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Do your best work today. Your attention to detail can bring you rich rewards. Try to avoid cutting corners when asked to do a task that you find complicated or hard to complete. Stay true to your work ethic as you do what you set your mind to accomplish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

A hater could be in your life, and perhaps you didn't know they were there smiling at you all along.

However, you may start to see who it is that sowing a seed of dissension. It can be heartbreaking to realize a friend isn't really a friend, but it's better to know the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Do something sweet for yourself or a person you see working so hard and being there for you. You know what it takes to be a conduit of love, and it's always so nice to have someone recognize that in you and others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality.