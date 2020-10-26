Daily Horoscope For October 26, 2020

It’s Monday, October 26, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

We are into making things happen as the Sun remains in Scorpio and the Moon continues to spend another day in Pisces.

What you see is what you get for many zodiac signs, especially earth signs, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, but for water signs Cancer and Scorpio there are emotions hiding beneath the radar that others may not see.

Mars starts the day conjunct the Midheaven, and this pushes Scorpios, Capricorns, and Aries to be more assertive at work today.

The Moon and Neptune in Pisces join forces, so this enhances psychic awareness, and for Virgos, fosters urgency to take action.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Hillary Clinton, Rita Wilson and Keith Urban.

If October 26 is your birthday, you are intensely driven and intuitively guided.

You have a strong capacity for empathy, but also can set your feelings aside when needed.

Your best relationship matches include Cancers and Scorpios.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you love to mix things up and today's astrology provides the right mix of energy to have time for others and time for yourself.

Start the day engaging with friends while your social side is open to chatting with others. Later in the evening, you might want to spend a bit of time lost in your thoughts.

The Moon in Pisces can point you toward a spiritual quest. Keep your dream journal nearby to jot down thoughts as they flow.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may not always find time for your friends but today can be a great opportunity to catch up and do something social.

Why not see if you can spontaneously meet up for a walk through the park or catch up on video chat and see what everyone has planned for the week.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have lots of ideas and sometimes you have to dive in and see how one of them works out in real life.

Instead of texting a friend about your latest passion project idea why not write a plan down and see if it really could work on paper.

When you share your ideas with something solid, you'll blow the minds of those who know you're talented but not always super focused on one dream for too long.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, clear your schedule to work on your dreams today. You may have lots of things you need to do in order to make one happen.

If you've been meaning to create a webpage or start a new DIY project for your house, don't get side-tracked with the talk of it.

Actually set your mind to make a shopping list and buy the materials so you can begin putting things into place. Nothing happens by chance.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are intrigued by the darker side of life today, and perhaps want to learn more about the occult, the afterlife, and perhaps even wonder about what happens after death.

It's a great day to get a tarot card reading or if you love to watch horror films, maybe binge-watch movies that have Halloween themes.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your self-image means a lot to you today, and paying special attention to the way that you present yourself is important.

Be meticulous about the details. If you find that it's time to change a particular style or outfit that you ordinarily wear, do so.

Schedule your grooming appointments for this week and give your wardrobe a boost by mixing it up with scarves or a new tie.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, take care of your health today. Organize your menu and workout schedule. Try to rest and don't do too many things that cause you to feel anxious.

Go out in nature. Try to get in some stretching and meditation. Organize your schedule for the week. Plan ahead so that you feel confident about what you are doing for work and home and with who.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a tender side to your personality, and when the Moon enters Pisces your romantic side comes through and wants to express itself in playful ways.

Write a love note. Give longer hugs. Watch a romantic movie that makes your heart burst.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's good to spend time doing things at home and getting caught up in areas of your life that you've neglected all week.

You enjoy being around your own familiar settings and focusing on the homefront will help you to also connect with yourself.

You need this time to feel grounded emotionally and mentally. Today can set the stage for the entire week.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, explore your wants and desires today.

While the Moon is in Pisces your third solar house gets activated and you may be prone to sharing what's on your heart, not just your mind.

Connect with someone who understands and respects you. Being in the right company today will be good for you.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, money has a spiritual component to it, and today you may feel like testing the generosity of the universe.

Ask for what you need and expect it to come to you soon. You may be tempted to play the lottery or to practice the law of attraction by giving to someone in need.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a wonderful day to do something deeply personal.

Write something that you have on your mind and save it for your future self. If you've ever thought about crafting poetry or writing a short story for future publication, give yourself a few hours to get the first draft started.

Maybe check out writers groups that meet in your area online or in person.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.