Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 17, 2020

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aries, take the high road. Sometimes life does not hand you an easy path and you must be the one to decide how you will react.

Your first reaction may be to fight against change, but what if you didn't?

What if this next journey is one that will take you beyond your wildest dreams or expectations?

Lean on your faith and trust that the Universe is watching your back.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Taurus, soft and gentle is in your nature, even if you aren't feeling receptive and open right now.

It's difficult to drop your guard and to allow yourself to be vulnerable.

You may be in a self-protective mode right now. However, the High Priestess tarot card invites you to take a different approach. Return to simplicity and innocence.

When life feels out of control, respond as if you were in the center of confidence. When you're not sure what to do, let your conscience guide you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Gemini, don't push the issue. You may feel like fighting for what you want but love will move more mountains than a war.

It takes a lot of patience and perseverance to put your wants in the second position in comparison to the needs of the relationship.

Being too pushy can backfire on you if you try too hard right away.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, things are challenging, and then an additional difficulty comes your way.

You may have felt like you could not handle any more when this happens.

Then, you will realize something wonderful is preparing to unfold for you.

You may not have gone or become the person you were meant to be without being pushed to the ends of your limitations.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, things in your life are hidden from you during this time.

You may have a suspicion that a person you trusted may be gossiping about your behind your back.

How to know? Sometimes things happen without you manipulating a thing.

An accidentally call to your voice mail or a slip of word while you're in conversation with another person calls all indicate the truth. Things happen when they are meant to do so.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Virgo, you have so many things on your mind and love may have been the last thing you really wanted to address right now.

However, your heart feels what it wants and you may not have much control over your emotions.

You simply reacted to what was there and now here you are.

You may have the need to decide if you want to love someone right now or wait and see.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, you have so much willpower but climbing this mountain has been tiring.

You are ready to slide for the win. A little light at the end of the tunnel will help you to feel encourages.

You may not know when or where this signal will come through but see it. It's so close.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, you have an opportunity to do something beautiful with your life.

You are in a strong position to create a wonderful new life or relationship.

This may not be the easiest road, but nothing worthwhile was ever simple. You may have to earn what you get but you wouldn't want it any other way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Sagittarius, you are waiting for something to happen, but right now the pressure is now on you. You have to make a tough decision.

You might need to leave a friendship or idea behind so you can pursue a new opportunity that is opening up for you.

You might have allowed yourself to become comfortable with something you didn't ever want, and this can bring some shame. Let that go. There are good things coming soon.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Capricorn, with all endings there, can be a moment of uncertainty. There are things that you need to let go of.

You have less reason to stay doing things that you are now. It's time to remove these mental blocks as they present barriers to your growth.

Say goodbye to the old ways, so you can make room for something new.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aquarius, thinking so much can cause your head to spin. Make a decision, even if you have to do so without really thinking about it.

If you know what you want, overthinking can cause you to feel confused. You are doing this to yourself when you worry.

So, try not to second-guess yourself anymore. Let things happen and watch.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Pisces, you have talents and an abundance of good qualities.

You may be so concerned that your skills don't measure up, but you can grow into the role.

You need to trust your ability to learn. Let yourself live a little and take risks.

You might even have fun testing your abilities.

