Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 14, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 14.

The Sun will harmonize with the North Lunar Node while in the zodiac sign of Virgo on Wednesday.

For some zodiac signs, these are fated moments where shifts in life take place.

While the Moon is in Virgo, we are hard at work. Diligence is the magic ticket to success.

While Mercury, the planet of communication is retrograde in Scorpio, we are able to connect with our spirit and understand ourselves better.

It's time to tap into your inner child who speaks in a whisper.

Fasting is an option. Doing meditation or yoga.

Even pausing to concentrate on your breathing or reading your spiritual book of choice can be helpful.

It's important to do something spiritual each day to foster that receptivity.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of partnerships.

Libra is about balance and starting new things from a level-position, and you may have a new relationship on the horizon.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of work, and this can indicate a new job offer, promotion or career opportunity is in the making.

If you are thinking about changing careers, it's a good time to review your resume and cover letters professionally before sending them out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of daily duties.

If Libra is about balance, then today focus on bringing both your work and your daily life into the right 50/50 mix.

You may be doing more than necessary in one area of your life, and it's creating tension all around.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of learning, so try to take on the role of the student even when you think you know everything there is to know about your relationships. You may be surprised by what you learn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of creativity. It's a good time to dabble and try new things.

If you've been conservative with spending and trying not to buy things that don't add value to your home, you might want to splurge once just because.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of shared resources.

You may be coming into something new through a loved one. So be mindful of your relationoships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of home and family.

Spending time with your family, finding their place in your life and then knowing when to have space and time for yourself is a balancing act today.

You may be moving schedules around, trying to be flexible and making decisions you've never done before.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of commitment.

This may be a good time for a breakup if you've been meaning to get out of a relationship or discussion about how to restore a broken relationship could be had.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of communication.

It's not always what you say but what you don't that makes an impact.

Today, you may desire to carry a big stick and say nothing as you figure out what you want and need for this week from yourself and others.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of daily duties.

You are likely going to want to reshape your habits so that you are the best version of yourself that you can be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of money.

Having an overall financial plan in place is important for you, so you may want to consider what to do during the current market volatility.

You might find it helpful to subscribe to a few podcasts about money or follow a group online that helps keep you accountable.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of creativity.

This is a great time for out-of-the-box thinking and for you to get your personal space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of identity.

It's a good time to start reviewing your life goals and set a plan in place for the future. You may be ready to start working on your new year's resolutions.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of home and family.

Your family dynamics are going through changes. This week is a good week for contemplation and thinking through your personal problems.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of karma.

You may see new ways to let go of the past and if you've been nursing a grudge, even if it is warranted, this may come up for you to forgive and forget.

You are past focused today. You may feel a strong need to review old journals, read, and spend time alone.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of communication, and even though you're open to social activities, you may be small, talk averse.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of friendships.

When you haven't seen your friends in a while it's easy to want to go overboard and spend more time with each other once you finally do get together.

This can be a time of changing your friendship interaction. You might decide to socialize

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of money, which can be a sticking point in a friendship at this time.

For friends who owe someone, it's a good time to pay what you can.

For friends who have lent money out without receiving a payment back in return, you may be reimbursed soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of career. You may notice that there's more judgmentalness taking place in the workplace.

Renegotiations, unfair treatment or problems can feel like they are the norm. Keep taking the high road when possible and don't let the stress get to you.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of identity.

Your current role at work and the problems associated with it may feel like it's shaking your identity, but don't let it affect your self-worth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of learning.

Make sure that you take in a healthy balance of sources for your information.

You may want to subscribe to magazines you love, podcasts, and various other sources for your news to be sure you're getting accurate information or enough so that you can compare.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of karma. So, doing things without care can feel problematic for you.

You may be more consciously aware of your choices and the impact they have on your life in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

Aim for relationships and interactions with people where you are both trying to be there for each other.

The Sun opposes the Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto stellium in Capricorn, your sector of friendship.

You may be taking mental notes in some way when someone is more a taker and not being a true friend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.