Everything Works Out For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 11, 2025

On July 11, 2025, everything works out for three zodiac signs. We're going to get to see just how fine-tuned this day's transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, can be when it comes to receiving insight we never saw before. Pluto brings big change, but we have to be able to handle it. Can we? Heck yeah!

For Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio, this transit opens the door to opportunities that may have been building for a while. The timing is finally right, and the opportunities are now in our court. It takes guts to get it right on this day, but with Moon conjunct Pluto, effort gets paid back with solid results. So, let's get out there and do what is needed. Opportunity awaits, and we are meant to grab it.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

No matter what you've gone through, you happen to be one of those people who are so resilient that you always see the light at the end of the tunnel. If there's a will, there's a way with you, Cancer, and on this day, July 11, you'll see some stellar results take place.

Advertisement

This is a day when someone approaches you with either an offer or an idea that you could easily expand upon. Your mind is charged up and ready for newness, and Moon conjunct Pluto brings the goods home.

This is more than likely career-oriented, but it could easily fall under the love and romance category, so stay aware and watch for the signs. Opportunities are heading your way, and all is well in your world.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

July 11 has you taking a new look at something in your life that you know needs to change. Moon conjunct Pluto is just the transit to see that through, and you'll be glad you got the help you need to recognize the primo opportunity that is coming your way.

You may find yourself drawn to a new job, and that's more than likely because one will make itself known to you. This Pluto energy supports reinvention, so if you feel like creating a new version of yourself, then the timing is right on.

Don't overthink it, Virgo. Don't let the momentum escape you because you feel like dissecting it for meaning. Just go for it. You've got the power right now, allow yourself to draw in the great and productive energy.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Between you and Moon conjunct Pluto, we're looking at intensity on fire, and the great part is that on July 11, it all works in your favor. You love being ignited; in fact, that's how you get things done. On this date, you create synergy, and everything now falls into place.

Even though you're feeling feisty and intense, you don't really have to do much chasing. This dream is unfolding before your very eyes, and in it, you'll see plenty of grand opportunities offered to you.

Advertisement

Call it a fresh start if you must, but you did this, Scorpio. You attracted the best, the highest, the most worthy to yourself, and now you've got yourself something wonderful to work with.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.