6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 12, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 12, 2025. Saturday is a Close Day, guided by the Water Horse (Ren Wu), during a Water Sheep month and a Wood Snake year. In Chinese astrology, Close Days are less about starting new things and more about receiving closure and recognizing when something has run its course. They're perfect for moments that bring relief rather than effort.

But fret not, this isn’t a heavy kind of energy. With today’s double Water influence from both the day and month pillars, July 12 offers the kind of emotional insight that makes it easier to let go of pressure and feel things finally settle. You might not be starting anything big, but something meaningful is coming to a natural, helpful end.

With the Water Horse’s dynamic nature guiding the day, your momentum doesn’t stop, it simply changes shape. For six lucky animal signs, this Close Day brings a sense of peace, understanding, and a clear path to unexpected good fortune in areas that felt stalled or uncertain.

1. Horse

It’s your animal sign’s day and you’re stepping into a kind of balance that you haven’t felt in weeks. Whether or not you planned for it, something calms down. Someone might meet you where you’re at or a situation that felt chaotic settles on its own.

Your good fortune shows up in the form of a clear no, an overdue yes, or a chance to walk away from something you no longer need to tolerate. This Close Day gives you room to breathe and you’ll notice luck rushes in the second you stop forcing what wasn’t flowing before.

2. Rabbit

Today brings you a moment of complete clarity that changes how you move forward. You’ve been holding space for something or someone, unsure of when things would change. It finally does.

This is the kind of day where you get a message, hear a truth, or feel something click inside that makes your next step obvious. You don’t have to be dramatic or decisive. Your luck comes from recognizing that the weight you were carrying has already lifted.

3. Dragon

The Snake year and Sheep month already keep you on your growth path, but today’s Water Horse Close Day adds an emotional softness that helps you realign with your why. Something snaps into place with your vision. A moment of rest leads to a flash of motivation.

Your abundance today comes through an ending that actually makes room for something bigger. Whether it’s a plan that fizzles or a conversation that closes a chapter, you walk into Sunday lighter, clearer, and way more focused on what matters.

4. Pig

You might get a chance to exit something you didn’t realize had been quietly draining you. It could be a group, a dynamic, or a recurring obligation that suddenly drops off your calendar.

The win here is relief and the surprising realization that nothing fell apart when you stepped back. Your good fortune comes from reclaiming energy you didn’t know you were spending. The Water energy today resets your boundaries without drama. Finally!

5. Snake

With the year and today’s stems supporting you, this Close Day highlights a quiet success. It might be something small that only you notice, but it’s meaningful. A pattern breaks. A fear fades. A hope you stopped voicing comes back into focus.

This is a day where the universe confirms that you’re not wrong to want what you want. And even if nothing immediately huge happens, the inner shift makes it easier for luck to land for you in the coming week. Get ready!

6. Monkey

Saturday brings resolution in a way that surprises you. Maybe someone gets honest. Maybe you do. Or maybe a moment you weren’t expecting reveals exactly what you needed to know.

Your luck doesn’t come from something new. It comes from letting something be over and finally letting go. You don’t have to carry uncertainty into next week. The answers show up now and they bring a kind of emotional ending that frees you up for much better things.

