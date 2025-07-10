4 Zodiac Signs Receive Powerful Signs From The Universe On July 11, 2025

On July 11, 2025, four zodiac signs receive powerful signs from the universe. We've got the Moon in Aquarius, and for four zodiac signs, that means things are going to shift around very quickly, leading to some great revelations. The signs we receive on this day are meant to be, and, thankfully, we'll be readily available to them.

For Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, what matters most on this day, July 11, is what we do with the information we receive. This transit shows us that, yes, we have great minds, but we must also have the guts to follow through on some of those outrageously awesome ideas. Let's get to it!

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The very interesting part about July 11 is that what happens to you happens in silence. If there's a sign to pick up on, then the transit of the Moon in Aquarius will deliver it via your mind. You'll get a sudden insight, and it will change everything.

It may not make perfect sense to you at the time, but give it a minute before the realization kicks in. When it does... DING! Your life will change, and it's all good.

Don't try to make sense out of this day, Taurus. Just kick back and let nature take its course. You're a part of nature, so it will all flow very gently and easily. You're in good hands, so trust in the day and its transit.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

It's time to stop waiting for things to come to you and get up and make them happen for yourself. With the Moon in Aquarius, you'll acknowledge that your dreams are worth pursuing. What's best for you now is to actually DO THAT.

The sign of the day comes to you as fear of missing out, and while that doesn't exactly sound stupendous, trust the universe on this one. Sometimes we need a little shake-up to get ourselves moving along.

The sign finds you right in place, and does its best to shake you up and let you know that the clock is ticking. That's all you need, Leo. July 11 is for positive action. You'll be amazed at how much you get done.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve got questions, Sagittarius, and on July 11, you'll see some answers arrive, but not in the way you expected. When the Moon enters Aquarius, change is in the air, and revelations will be discovered.

What goes on during this transit doesn't automatically make sense. In fact, the whole logic thing goes out the door. In this way, what you'll experience is wholly new and alluring.

Here's your big opportunity to pay attention. Insight and perception are all around you. The signs point to you finding new success by doing things in an entirely new and imaginative way. That's Aquarius, for you.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You have always been super tuned into the universe and its ability to share signs and signals. On this day, July 11, you'll pick up on something that might not make total sense at first, until it DOES, and then your mind is blown.

You're going to figure something out on this day, with the help of the Moon in your zodiac sign, and it's going to radically change the way you see something. And it's all good, too!

Now, you're in synch with something bigger, and it inspires you to go for all you've dreamed about. Trust those random impulses and listen to your heart at this time, Aquarius. Something magical is taking place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.