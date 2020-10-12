Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 13, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 13.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon will spend the day in Virgo with Venus. This week continues to remain busy as the energies fluctuate and change.

Mercury retrograde begins on Tuesday in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Mercury rx will take place over a period of three weeks lasting from October 13 to November 3. Major decision-making is ill-advised for things that can be put on hold, according to astrology.

However, revision, reflection, research, and the gathering of facts and information are ideal tasks over the next 21-days until Merc rx ends on November 3, or even a week later once it's out of its shadow period, especially while in analytical and investigative Scorpio.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of rebirth, life, and death and taboo topics.

Mercury retrograde is associated with technological problems, miscommunications, and confusion. While in Scorpio, uncomfortable topics, including secrets about a loved one (or yourself) may come to the surface.

You may find that this is a good time to review paperwork related to wills and health surrogates. It might not be the best time to start making major life-changing decisions during this transit while Mars is also rx. Wait out what you can, if possible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of marital commitments and business partnerships.

Mercury in your relationship sector can make it hard to remain on the same page with others. You may feel misjudged for your fixed energy, but stubbornness could be a good thing at this time.

Don't feel bad if you feel resistant to changing something or don't want to make a major purchase at this time. You may be doing yourself a favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of daily duties. It's good to give a little extra attention to the details right now.

That intuition of yours may serve you well. Since you have Mercury as your planetary ruler, things can affect you more than most in the area of technology, paperwork, auto problems, and travel. So, if that little voice inside tells you to double-check something, do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of romance and passion.

There's nothing like a little bit of melancholy to put things into perspective for you. You may be reminiscing more than usual over the next three weeks while Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio.

It's a good time to replace old family photos with updated ones. You might also print out the pics you love the most on your phone and put them into an album or frames for the wall to remind you what matters most in life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of home and family. Sometimes people can hold grudges and bring up the past during the most inopportune time.

You may be feeling unsteady about matters that keep coming up illogically during family discussions during Mercury rx season. It's best to do your part and then focus your energy on what you can change and control (yourself).

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of communication. Miscommunication is all part of the package deal when Mercury turns rx for your zodiac sign.

You are ruled by the communication planet, and while it is in Scorpio anticipate double-checking facts found in reports. If there is a glitch or an inaccuracy, taking a little more time when reviewing can help you to find it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of money. This can be a time where the books get balanced and it could be a negative for you. You may want to practice caution by paying close attention to your finances.

If you buy something, keep the receipt. If you order a product, be sure to note when it's supposed to be delivered. Even though you may be trusting, practicing a little more caution can't hurt.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of identity. You may be removing a few mental barriers in your thinking and mindset.

Some of the tools you depend on to change your perspective can be things associated with Mercury (podcasts, books, and online courses). Some say it's never too late to change, and for you, words never rang truer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of karma. What comes around goes around. You may be catching up with some past problems and seeing things through.

If you have a few mistakes that you need to repair or make right, if/when they return to you, don't delay. With Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto in your money house, it's best to address matters upfront.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of friendship.

It's a good time to recheck old emails, get back in touch with old friends, partnerships, and see where things can be improved.

While now isn't ideal for decision making, you might be able to spot the flaws in your relationship and think of new ways to repair them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of career and social status.

Note to self: this isn't necessarily the best time to ask for a promotion or a raise, but it is a great time to see where you can make personal adjustments to improve your work and career and business acumen.

You can spot your own flaws without anyone else giving you input (unless you truly want to hear feedback). Keep a record of where you see you need the most work and start working on it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of communication, Mercury, will retrograde in Scorpio today activating your solar house of learning. If you have been hoping to pass a test or need to retake one for certification, this month can be tough for focus.

It's ideal to study more and to get your self-confidence up if you can prior (if possible). Hitting the books, completing applications to programs or doing research or follow-up on offers is a great way to make the best use of your time and energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.