3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 5, 2025

Starting on July 5, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. When the Moon aligns with the power of Mars, emotions turn into action, and action is exactly what we've needed. This is not a gentle influence. In fact, it’s fierce and direct. We're entering a powerful new era, and we cannot deny it.

For Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, this marks the beginning of a more active and courageous chapter in our lives, and we are so glad to be a part of it. We are no longer waiting around for someone else to do it. We're doing it on our own. July 5 lights a fire of inspiration in these three zodiac signs, and the only way to go from here is up. Mars energy is undeniable, and we'll feel that power.

1. Cancer

Power shows up for you as the decision to tackle whatever is going on with your health so that you can happily take back your joy and walk through the world as a super healthy person. This is a real wake-up call kind of day, in terms of physical health.

You're feeling great these days, and that's what inspires you to go for more, more, more. This Moon-Mars alignment only strengthens your resolve. You know what you want, and nothing is going to stop you.

And health is ultimately the greatest wealth, far more important than money or even love. When you have your health, you have everything. You've got the confidence to go the whole way, and that is your power.

2. Scorpio

July 5 is looking like a day of high ambition for you, Scorpio. While you've got a Moon-Mars alignment on your side, you might find that just about everything you put your mind to turns to gold. You've got the touch!

During this transit, Scorpio, you can't stand waiting around for the perfect time to start. You feel sharpened by the power of Mars, and the Moon helps that sharpness make sense.

You're looking at taking the lead, and perhaps even becoming a leader yourself. You are stepping into authority, and the timing couldn't be better. You love the power, but that's not what you're doing it for. It just feels right.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

There's nothing like a Sagittarius when it comes to taking on as much data and info as is humanly possible, and you are an absolute machine for the stuff. You love learning new things, and you adore creating from your newly discovered knowledge.

During the Moon-Mars alignment, you'll find that the real power is in invention. You will spend a long time by yourself on this day, and while that's no biggie for you, you'll see that this alone time is scintillating with fresh ideas.

All that Mars energy has you feeling on top of the world. Your superpower is in understanding that you CAN stick with it, that you WON'T let it slip away. The path ahead never ends. You feel great, and you make great things, too!

