4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On July 5, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on July 5, 2025. Neptune stations retrograde in Aries, initiating the final chapter of a 14-year karmic cleanse that began all the way back in April 2011, when Neptune first entered Pisces. That was the beginning of a journey in trusting divine timing, surrendering, and dissolving the ego in favor of something greater than ourselves.

While in its home sign of Pisces, Neptune surrounded us with idealism, sacrifice, and beautiful illusions that often blurred into escapism. But it wasn’t all light and love. Many of us lost ourselves in dreams that weren’t meant for us, gave too much to causes that led nowhere, and held on to fantasies that ultimately hurt.

Now, as Neptune slowly backtracks from 2 degrees Aries, we’re asked to reflect. What dreams cost you more than they gave? Which ideals felt meaningful but quietly sabotaged you? Between now and October 22, 2025, Neptune will slip back into Pisces one last time, reaching 29 degrees, a placement all about closure and release. After this, Neptune won’t return to Pisces until 2188.

This day's abundance comes from honoring how far you’ve come. You’ve learned from the selfless ideals that didn’t hold up. You’ve seen the cost of giving yourself away. Now, you’re asked to carry forward only what’s true to you. From this point on, abundance will not come through self-sacrifice, but from choosing the dreams that reflect your truth. On July 5, 2025, four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck that comes from recognizing that the dream you’ve been searching for has always been within you.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, with Neptune retrograde in Aries returning to Pisces, you have a rare chance to reflect on whether your current path truly fits what you want or if you’ve been stuck going back and forth, caught between who you think you are and who you feel you should be. This lucky retrograde clears any confusion, helping you determine if the life path you've carved out for yourself aligns with your true purpose.

As Neptune moved through Pisces, your vision of success and legacy may have felt unclear, leaving you to question your direction. Perhaps you made a major career change or reconsidered a relationship that once seemed certain. Now, as Neptune returns to Pisces one last time, you’re asked to distinguish reality from illusion.

When Neptune finally re-enters Aries, you’ll be ready to commit to the version of yourself that feels authentic. That is where your true abundance lies, Gemini.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, as Neptune begins its retrograde journey back toward Pisces, lessons from past relationships may resurface. Memories of someone you once thought was the one could return, along with reflections on times you put a partner’s needs above your own or softened your ideals for love.

But you’re no longer stuck in those patterns. You’ve learned from the past. Now, Neptune retrograde in Aries is a chance to ask yourself if you’ve truly absorbed those lessons and are ready to move forward. This is a powerfully lucky moment to reclaim your direction. That relationship, or how you’ve approached love in the past, helped reveal the values you want to live by in love. Now, you know exactly what you’ll uphold and what you refuse to compromise. You’re ready to honor your desires that help you stay aligned with your path.

Moving forward, your relationships will reflect this deeper truth because you’re no longer willing to forget yourself for love, and that, dear Virgo, is where your abundance lies.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, as Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces, you’re asked to reflect on what truly makes you feel safe. Is your foundation solid or just an illusion? This transit may stir old emotions tied to family, home, or upbringing, making you more sensitive about your support system and living environment. You might feel distant from loved ones or question if your current home life brings the comfort you crave. Things may feel unsettled, as if the ground beneath you is shifting again. But this is not to hurt you. It is to bring clarity.

Neptune retrograde is here to dissolve those old foundations once and for all so that you can finally understand what you truly need to feel secure. Whether that means building a home with chosen family, creating healthy boundaries with loved ones, or confronting insecurities that have lingered in your private world, this is a powerful time for healing and redefinition.

Then, when Neptune moves into Aries again, you’ll be ready to build an abundant future rooted in emotional truth, where love, joy, and play aren’t just ideals, but daily realities.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, as Neptune retrograde in Aries makes its way back into your sign, you’re offered a rare chance to reflect on your identity. Is the version of yourself you’ve built truly aligned with who you are, or is it just another illusion?

During Neptune’s 14-year transit through Pisces, your sense of self may have felt unclear. You questioned whether your dreams were yours or shaped by others’ expectations. At times, your identity may have felt like something to hide behind rather than fully live out.

But you’ve evolved. You’ve seen who you don’t want to be and who you’re becoming. This retrograde offers one last look at the past so you can choose what stays and what must go. When Neptune leaves your sign for good, you’ll emerge with a grounded, authentic sense of self.

On July 5, your abundance and luck comes from no longer drifting with others’ expectations, but living fully in your truth.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.