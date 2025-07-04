The Universe Sets 4 Zodiac Signs Up For Success On July 5, 2025

On July 5, 2025, the universe sets three zodiac signs up for success. During Moon square Mercury, the universe presents us with an idea. We must choose to either stay the same or make a drastic and life-changing move.

For Gemini, Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces, the tension is real, but it's also quite inspiring, because we know we have to make that move now. We aren't looking to tomorrow for answers or projections. Moon square Mercury has us taking matters into our own hands, and we will more than likely be very glad we did.

1. Gemini

As a Gemini, you tend to give in to things like logic. While that's a great and sensible thing, you might want to brace yourself for what Moon square Mercury is about to bring into your life, as it's going to confound you, at least at first.

Change is coming, and on July 5, you'll react in a certain way, and you might want to ask yourself, Why? Why are you reacting so strongly to something that doesn't really require that much of a reaction?

Change is showing you that not everything is logical or predictable, and that's something you need to consider. There may be a little ego-bruising going on during Moon square Mercury, but so what? It all adds to your fabulousness, correct?

2. Cancer

If Mercury has you on an overthinking bender, then the ruling entity involved, the Moon, will help you figure out exactly what all that thinking is about. It could be uncomfortable at first, but it's really about getting used to a new idea.

July 5 has you questioning something that you took for granted, and this is how the universe sets you up for a new and brilliant discovery.

You are guided to trust your inner voice and to recognize that amidst all of that inner noise, there's a true voice that rises above. That's what you need to pay attention to, Cancer. It will lead you to the right places.

3. Aquarius

This day, July 5, is all about you digging deeper to figure out why you believe in certain things, and why other things are worthless to you, when they mean so much to others. It's a day of deep-diving, and you are sure to find something here you can treasure.

Moon square Mercury brings confusion, but it never just leaves you hanging. You will find your answer, and it will bring you great joy. But it's all about persistence and staying with it. No distractions. Distractions only take you off course.

The universe doesn't need you to act rapidly, but it does show you that you can't put it off forever. So, this day is mostly about you doing something about a situation that you've been delaying.

4. Pisces

The last things you want to talk about are things like intimacy and trust issues. However, Moon square Mercury has a way of unearthing the things we least want to deal with, for the purpose of helping us, somehow.

The universe is vast, and while we think we can predict it, the reality is that this is a mystery we will never really understand. So, when we receive a sign from the universe, it's up to our own interpretation as to what's going on.

If you are suddenly having to confront something very personal and private, it might just be the universe saying to you that it's time. Time to do the work. Time to confront the issue. July 5 is special, and this transit has a very beneficial impact on you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.