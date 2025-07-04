Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On July 5, 2025

Starting on July 5, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. There is nothing like having the Sun trine Moon as our leading transit of the day, and on July 5, we are going to see just how sweet that can be. This day holds promise. Hope leads somewhere, and effort gets the job done.

Aries, Gemini, and Leo, especially, will see some serious momentum. Progress is taking place, and it's gaining traction by the minute. We are not working in vain any longer. We're seeing real results, and we love the feeling. Sun trine Moon reminds us that if we love what we do, then all will work out. It's a super powerful and positive transit, and many of us will have an excellent day because of it.

1. Aries

What's noticeable about this day, Aries, is that your heart is totally in it. You are driven towards positive results because you know you will achieve them.

The Moon supports your instincts, and the Sun feels your ambition and drive. You don't see things as impossible or off-limits. Rather, you see opportunity, chance, and good fortune ahead.

The transit Sun trine Moon on July 5 shows you that if you keep it going, you end up with exactly what you want. You've got your eyes on the prize, and you mean to make it yours. That's in the bag, Aries. More power to you.

2. Gemini

You feel connected to what's going on in your life right now, Gemini. And you feel the day's transit, Sun trine Moon, point you in the direction of money and time management. The energy is all around you, and you can see yourself getting things done on this day, July 5.

If you build up a rhythm, you will see just how this transit works to get you on track, growing in momentum until you finally hit your goal. Stagnation is not your game, Gemini. You are on the move.

You also feel extremely positive about where you're going with all of this lovely new energy. You see yourself tending to chores that you've neglected out of laziness. Fortunately, this transit, Sun trine Moon, helps to eradicate laziness.

3. Leo

What's most interesting about how the Sun trine Moon transit works in your life on July 5 is the confidence it promotes. It's abundant, and it helps keep you focused on what you want to achieve at this time.

This transit favors personal projects, which you are all too eager to get your hands on, once again. It's nice to be back in the game, Leo, and you will find that you are pleasantly involved with many fun things on this day.

You really enjoy what you're doing; that much is obvious. It's also what creates that air of confidence for you, Leo. You are following your heart on July 5, and it is leading you directly towards happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.