Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 11, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, andYourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 11.

The Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Leo. We have both Cardinal and fixed energy in the air!

You might not think of Libra as a go-getter but it's one of the activating zodiac signs in astrology. Libra is where things start, and the message during the Sun in Libra season is be balanced in whatever project you start.

Leo is fixed energy, which emphasizes passion that is focused, well-thought-out and purposeful. Leo wants credit for what it does, too.

On Sunday, implement a change that you would like to be known for.

What will your horoscope say for Sunday's astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are such a creative individual. You love trying new things and seeing what will happen when you use your imagination. Today, you might be feeling that you're tapped out of ideas, so what can you do to get that zest back into your life? Leave behind your worries and limitations and try something completely new. Go visit a park and take a walk. Take a drive to the ocean. Maybe go for a quick trip to a local bookstore and peruse the shelves. Do something unexpected to get your mental juices flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may want to tell your great idea to a friend and share your excitement, but why not write it down first? If you talk about things before really setting them down on paper you may become unmotivated when you have to take this journey seriously. It's best to expend all your energy and concentrate on what matters in the end. Ideas are great but a plan in place is even better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, retreats are great for the mind, body, and spirit. Your higher self is calling to you and wants you to spend time in silent thought and reflection. After spending the week giving your all to work, people, and projects there's a part of you that needs to be quiet and listen to the Universe speak. You may experience something spiritual but you'll have to make time for it to happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your feelings are powerful. Let them be your guide. You have a purpose that is unfolding before you. You may feel tired at times, but this won't stop you from attaining your destiny. Have confidence in your capacity for growth. You have a long journey ahead but each step you take is here to form your character and prepare you for all that you're meant to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have to do things that move your project forward. You may feel like the work is more than you had expected, and the payoff is finally here. It's a wonderful time for you to admire your efforts and to see how much you were able to accomplish. You deserve a pat on the back and to feel proud of all that you've done. You earned this wonderful moment in time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a great idea ought to be pursued. You might not have time to do anything now, but write it down and plan to revisit this later. If you have lots of great ideas begin to keep a journal of your thoughts and see what themes manifest. You may be on to something. Perhaps your mindset and your life is changing and your spirit is trying to make you aware of what is coming next.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are finally ready to let go of what was and move on to something better. At first, you were resistant to the change but now it's starting to feel promising. You are anxiously thinking ahead now, and even seeing yourself doing the role that you once dismissed as impossible. You are starting to believe that this might be a great chance for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are in a prime position for love and happiness. Trust that what you are doing will move you closer to where you want to be. You have so much happiness ahead of you. You just need to believe that it's there. Don't give up even if you feel that nothing is happening. A miracle is coming your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, a new project is coming your way. Don't be afraid to test your mind and see how far you can take it on your own. You are learning and stretching your capabilities. You have so much to do now, but it's not impossible for you to get those things accomplished.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are so supported by people that love you. You have been blessed in so many ways. Your friends see you working so hard and making a difference in your life and in theirs as well. You are an inspiration to all!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you'll need to manage a bit more this week. Your feelings are complex and there is a full range of problems that you will want to address, but nothing will overtake you. You will find that you're able to navigate all that you've set out to do with ease. You are more than equipped to handle these moments that are nothing like you've ever experienced before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's time to break away from tradition. There's something to be said about carving out a new niche for yourself. You have been dreaming about doing this for some time, and now that you're actually beginning to put things in order it's hard to believe that your vision is coming through for you so soon!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.