The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 13

On July 13, 2025, the Moon enters the sweet etheral landscape of Pisces, bringing psychic energy and peak intuition into each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope. The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, so our message may feel emotionally charged and deeply personal.

Pisces relates to the Moon tarot card, so it warns us to avoid making assumptions about things we aren't sure of today. It's easy to be misled, especially if you're a water sign like Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces. For earth signs, you may have a spiritual experience. Air signs may experience a surge of emotional energy, but fire signs may struggle to accomplish tasks while navigating their emotions throughout the day. Let's find out what else this may mean from the tarot's horoscope message.

The tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, today brings a warning: watch your back. On July 13, 2025, the Six of Pentacles, reversed, reveals that manipulative people may be on the horizon. This often occurs when someone has an agenda and wants you to conform.

You may not feel connected with situations that don't align with your life purpose or personal goals. Transparency is key to keeping yourself from being a people pleaser. Stay true to yourself today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Death, reversed

If something has to end, why delay it? Having the Death tarot card on July 13, can be the push you need to sever ties and let someone in your life go.

The next chapter of your life may feel awkward at first without the presence of a person you thought would be there with you. However, sometimes the journey is meant to be a temporary one, allowing you to learn from one another. Today, the message for you is to learn to let go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Justice

Gemini, today's tarot card message lets you know that a weight will be removed from your shoulders. You have done all the right things, so on July 13, anticipate a reward that you deserve.

The Justice tarot card can be about a legal proceeding. It may also indicate that you have been treated unfavorably, but the issue with another person or entity will start to resolve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups, reversed

Cancer, it's time to let go of the things you've outgrown and to move on to a brighter future. You are such a sentimental soul who clings to memories, but don't forget you have an entire future ahead of yourself. You have so many memories left to create.

And, while the sentimental part of you will always remain connected to who you once were, it's good to keep growing and flourishing to become all you are meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Cups

Leo, turn inward and let yourself really dig into your big why. Today's tarot card message is one of reflection and contemplation. The Four of Cups encourages you to evaluate your ideas, thoughts and decisions. You may feel like you're being selfish when you are so focused on just your personal goals.

But the first step toward personal success and helping others is to know yourself better. How can you know what you can do if you don't align with your heart's most actual desires? How can you know where you're able to help others if you aren't fully invested in self-awareness?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Swords, reversed

Even heartache has an end date. On July 13, the things that broke you down in the past are no longer holding you back from happiness. You see a light shining, a brilliant ray of hope.

There's something on the horizon for you, Virgo, providing you with incredible guidance toward a healthier future. Mark today down on your calendar. No matter what you face right now — good or even if it's not that wonderful — it's the start of something big!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Five of Wands

A little bit of healthy competition is good for the spirit, Libra, and on July 13, your Five of Wands tarot card indicates you may have challenges to overcome.

You may need to prove yourself today, which, on the surface, could cause you to feel like you shouldn't have to.

However, should you accept the challenge to demonstrate how awesome you are, you will become more powerful than ever before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles

Scorpio, today you may be juggling several important projects. The Two of Pentacles tarot card is a sign that a busy day is ahead of you.

With multiple tasks to tend to, be sure to structure your day so you can dedicate the right amount of time to each item.

Do you want to let in any unnecessary activities or distractions? Nope! Laser focus is the goal on July 13.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

A positive omen is here, Sagittarius. On July 13, the Sun tarot card means that today's activities work themselves out and bring you luck and good fortune.

You might have a few rough starts in a relationship or at your job, but don't let negative moments cause you to think that your entire day is ruined. Instead, hold on to the belief that no matter what, good people get positive results, even if you have to work a bit harder to see them come to life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Cups

Open your heart, Capricorn. No matter what you do — whether it involves love, your passions or something simple like hanging out with friends, an open heart will prepare you to be inspired by others.

You see the world with anticipation, and it's much easier for the universe to speak to you. On July 13, avoid shutting your mind down or becoming emotionally closed.

The Page of Cups is asking you to keep listening to your inner voice. Today, it's speaking more actively to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, it's important to view your problems for what they are: not burdens but opportunities for you to learn and grow. On July 13, your Ten of Wands, reversed tarot card, is a sign of hope. Do you feel like you've too much going on and that there aren't enough hours in a day?

It's possible that you need to approach things from a new perspective. One small change in how you view things can be all you need to regain a more positive perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Swords

Pisces, right now, the Ten of Swords reveals that a hurtful period of your life has come. You may feel the sting of disappointment or betrayal from friends or someone you once loved. Perhaps your disappointment is with yourself.

Did you think you would do something but let yourself down? The day can be hard on you, but there is more to what you feel. The worst of it starts a healing journey that takes you to a new level of consciousness.

Talk. Write about your thoughts and feelings. Be willing to process what you're going through and know that you're not alone. People who are there to help and support you through the journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.