3 Zodiac Signs Experience Joy They Haven't Felt In A While On July 13, 2025

On July 13, 2025, three zodiac signs experience joy they haven't felt in a while. Yet, if we're going to allow this joy into our lives, then we will have to do the work of releasing everything that stands in the way. This day's transit, Moon square Uranus, has a way of unearthing certain truths, and while they may cause discomfort, the after results can be spectacular.

For Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio, this marks the start of a lighter season. We have been weighed down for so long and now, even though we weren't expecting it, joy seems to want in. By freeing our minds on July 13, we get to experience the joy we've held off on, and the best part is that the lesson sticks. We aren't going back. We WANT the joy, we want happy lives, and now we know what to do to ensure we get it.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

What you didn’t expect to work out ends up being the very thing that lifts your spirits, Cancer. Moon square Uranus reworks your schedule, your plans, and even your mindset. Things are about to change for the better.

You’re not usually a fan of sudden changes, but on July 13, one particular twist turns out to be exactly what you needed. It might feel like joy sneaks up on you. Let it happen, and don't worry about it being sudden. It's all good.

A new chapter is opening up for you, Cancer, and it's up to you to say yes to the joy that seems to be your destiny. Have fun and trust the situation. It's OK.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Just when you thought things were starting to smooth out, the transit, Moon square Uranus, drops something unexpected in your lap. It might be an idea that totally sparks your imagination, or an opportunity to get out of that funk and into something exciting.

July 13 brings you a reguvinating feeling, and that's what you've needed, even though you didn't realize it. You are ready to leave the distrust and negativity behind. Who needs it? Not you.

And so, you’re stepping into a new headspace, Leo, and that's always super refreshing. You’re done carrying old baggage. This is the first real breath you’ve taken in a while. Love it up.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Enough with the heavy emotional lifting! Sheesh, it can be so tiring and draining, too. You've had enough of the negativity and everyone's endless opinions. It's time for a major change, and with Moon square Uranus in the sky on July 13, you get what you want.

What a relief! You feel less reactive and way more open, and this, in itself, is a game changer for you, personality-wise. As a Scorpio, you like to win, and now, you just don't care. All you want is peace.

The good thing is that peace is on the way, and with it comes joy and ease of mind. You're now ready for the good stuff. The season of joy is up to you, and you have just said YES to it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.