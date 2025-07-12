4 Zodiac Signs Attract Some Serious Abundance On July 13, 2025

On July 13th, 2025, four zodiac signs attract some serious abundance during Saturn retrograde. This day marks the last time Saturn make its backwards trek back into the magical waters of Pisces before it departs from the sign for good on February 13th, 2026, and officially begins its full cycle in Aries.

Now, think back to the themes of responsibility, discipline, and structure that shaped your life between March 7, 2023, and May 24th, 2025, when Saturn was first in Pisces. That was a time that taught us to take ownership of our direction, but also be open to surrendering control, trusting in divine timing, and allowing our goals to unfold with a bit of faith. But when Saturn entered Aries, everything shifted. Aries is fast, fiery, and unrelenting, while Saturn thrives on patience, consistency, and long-term effort. That’s why Saturn in Aries pushes us to be bold and self-led, while developing the endurance to go the distance.

That’s why today matters. This retrograde is a final opportunity to revisit the spiritual lessons that unfolded during Saturn’s time in Pisces and decide if they’re still aligned with the kind of structure and self-leadership we’re stepping into. And for four lucky zodiac signs, this is the final chance to choose what spiritual truths are worth carrying into their next chapter of abundance.

1. Gemini

Gemini, as Saturn begins its final return to Pisces, you attract serious abundance in your career as your focus turns back toward your reputation and the public image you’ve built. You're looking at how the world perceives you.

When Saturn first made its way through Pisces, you were dealing with tough lessons around your vocation and the life you wanted to lead. Perhaps you were wondering whether the job you chose was the right one, and going back and forth (classic Gemini!), trying to pick the right path. Maybe you've wondered whether to choose a career that provides stability or to pursue a passion you love as a full-time job, knowing that it might not always pay the bills.

Perhaps you finally figured out whether your life partner was actually helping or hindering the reputation and legacy you wanted to build. Maybe you even turned your life around completely, and now people barely recognize you, in the best way possible, of course.

Now that Saturn is revisiting Pisces one last time for the next decade, you’re asked to revisit those lessons around your career, reputation, and the legacy that you want to create. This is the era for you to get clear on the life you’re building and finally feel like you’re moving the needle forward on it. On this day, abundance comes from revisiting all the hardships you’ve faced in these areas and letting that reflection guide you towards clarity and the purpose-driven life you’re ready to step into.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you're attracting some serious abundance on July 13 thanks to the perspectives you’ve slowly cultivated around love, connection, intimacy, and partnership over the last two years. While Saturn swam through Pisces the first time around, you were learning some of the hardest relationship lessons of your life.

You may have been involved with someone who seemed ideal at first — almost too good to be true. But, eventually, they revealed themselves to be swimming in a completely different direction from you. Where you wanted partnership, love, and shared goals, they only brought chaos, contradiction, and confusion. Perhaps it felt like you were trying to keep both of you afloat, but they were the ones tying a weight to your ankle, silently working against the life you were trying to build.

Now, as Saturn reverses course into Pisces one final time, you’re given a second look at everything those relationships taught you. This is your time to reclaim your vision of what intimacy really means to you.

You might decide that you’re better off chasing your dreams solo for now, or you could refine your idea of the kind of person who can match your drive and share your dreams for the future. Either way, abundance lies in this clarity. Knowing what you want and what you’ll no longer settle for.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, as Saturn begins its return to Pisces, you attract serious abundance thanks to the perspective you’ve slowly built around what emotional safety and a sense of belonging actually look like.

Saturn in Pisces presented some of the toughest lessons around home and family as you searched for solid ground and even questioned the very roots of your life. The hard truth could have revealed itself through fractured family dynamics, forcing you to learn that blood ties don't always provide the emotional safety you need.

Now that Saturn is making its way back into Pisces one last time, you’re asked to return to those lessons with a deeper sense of wisdom. This is your moment to define, once and for all, what a true home means to you.

You might come to understand that the partner you've been leaning on isn't the foundation you hoped for, and it's time to build with someone new. Or maybe the career you invested in hasn’t delivered the stability you dreamed of, and you're beginning again on firmer footing. You could realize that while you love your family, living with them is no longer an option if you want peace. No matter how this shows up, your abundance today comes from facing these truths.

4. Pisces

Pisces, as Saturn begins its final return to your sign, the focus shifts back to you — your identity, your boundaries, your purpose, and the version of yourself you’ve been working so hard to become. When Saturn first swam through your sign, it may have felt like the universe gave you your very own crash course in growing up. You were forced to let go of old illusions about who you are, who you’ve been, and who you thought you’d become.

You may have had to say goodbye to a dream that once defined you or confront the ways you’ve given too much of yourself to people who never truly saw you. Maybe you faced burnout from constantly being everything to everyone, until Saturn sat you down and said that's enough. Maybe you realized you had been shapeshifting for approval, when all along, all you really needed was your own.

Now, as Saturn revisits your sign, you’re asked to integrate those lessons. This is your opportunity to redefine who you are on your own terms. On July 13, the universe is asking you one last time, what kind of life are you building? Who are you becoming? What does it look like when you show up as an emotionally self-aware and mature individual?

Abundance for you lies in reclaiming your identity and standing firmly in it. This is your moment to embody the wiser, stronger, and more grounded version of yourself that Saturn spent the last year and a half carving out.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.