Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 11, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 11, 2020. Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Universe speaks to us through numbers more than we realize. Sequential numbers, our favorite numbers, digital themes permeate our landscape. When you are aware, you start to see patterns forming everywhere. It's hard to avoid seeing how spiritually guiding numbers are.

This life path number is amazingly compatible with the day's number 11. These two energies invoke teaching and learning, speaking, and listening. The tarot provides lots of interesting parallels to numerology and astrology.

For example, The Chariot is associated with the number seven, but its special meaning is to push forward using all your energy and focus on the end goal. Oftentimes, we forge ahead without realizing that there are so many paths and opportunities to choose from. We think that there is only one option! But you have lots of them!

As we see from the tarot, numerology and astrology, the day is perfect for focusing on a goal, listening intently, and learning about ourselves along the way.

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, it's important to closely monitor your business activities. According to the tarot, you are vulnerable in the area of money and loss could be foreseen.

You may not work well with a partner where you thought there was synastry. You may have decided recently to remove yourself from a business partnership because things didn't feel right.

You are going through adjustments and this requires your attention and energy. You may not make as much money as you hoped to do because of this setback.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

Taurus, you learn best by doing. Each time you practice this new skill that you are developing, you get better.

You may not think that the work you are putting in at this time amount to more than a paycheck or a line on your resume, but your contribution is making a difference.

You are becoming an expert, with skills others value and desire in the marketplace. You may need more time to become the best at your craft, but with dedication and careful attention to detail, you will meet your goal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Wands, reversed

Gemini, what appeared to be major changes is suddenly nonexistent. You have made it to the other side. You are no longer going to be bombarded by the unexpected.

What you can do now is start planting and building on a firm foundation. You can put more time and energy into one thing. Focus is important now. You will soon see the manifestation of efforts in visible and tangible ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Cancer, you have an important message to share with the world. You may decide to do so in writing on social media. Maybe you want to broadcast your news on a video or share it in person with someone special.

The good news you have to share is still yet a seed in the process, but it will be welcomed to whoever gets to hear about your luck and good fortune. Everyone loves a happy word, even if it has nothing to do with themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Swords

Leo, you are experiencing a type of betrayal, and it hurts when you realize that the one you loved was untrue. They might not have cheated on you physically, but knowing that you weren't loved in the same way you cared can be hurtful just the same.

Your heart may be in pain right now, and it's so difficult when you are first starting the healing process. You need to nurse your wounded spirit, and sometimes that can be done with a friend, but you'll always want to explore the power of forgiveness when you are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Virgo, your take control and get things done mindset is not going to help your current situation. In fact, taking a back seat to your role may be the way you need to go.

Your company wants a servant leader who lets everyone on the team contribute. You may have plenty of ideas but allowing the spirit of collaboration to take root is an important part of this process.

By letting others take the lead, you learn new styles of management which can be a great experience for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Libra, it's best to lean on logic right now, as you may see your facts don't match with your intuition. It's not that your instincts are wrong, but sometimes life can send mixed signals.

So, when you are tired, beaten down or feeling lonely, you see what you want to see and not what is truly there. For this reason, your tarot card reading suggests letting the facts guide your path today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Scorpio, you have strong instincts today, and you should depend on them. You can be confident that your better judgment is sound. You may have overcome many tears and fears to be where you are today emotionally.

You might finally be done with being sad and feeling like nothing will work out the way you want it to. Now, with your emotions under control, you can boldly move forward and start making intelligent decisions for yourself and where your life intersects with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Sagittarius, you have a fresh start at your fingertips and all you need to do is seize it. You may not see where this situation is headed but you should not dismiss an opportunity when it is handed to you.

You are not going to get another one like this ever again. You may not know where to start but you can learn as you go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, according to your tarot card you are fighting a battle you can't win. You tried to help and to manage the needs of others but it was more than you were prepared to handle.

You have to make a decision. You can persist and waste more time or decide that for your own self-preservation, you will let go and allow someone else to pick up where you left off. After this, you will need a little time to breathe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aquarius, this tarot reveals that you are not seeing things that are hiding the truth from you. Someone you trust is not being honest and you may sense it. You may not realize the depth of the deception that's taking place.

You may think that it is nothing. You might have heard warnings from friends and other loved ones but ignored their words thinking that they were against you. The truth is that they are trying to help, so be aware.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

Pisces, when you come with gifts and help sometimes it is not received in the way you'd like it to be. You may not understand why anyone would turn down a loving offer.

You might have a hard time conceiving that your well-wishes are taken in the wrong way. You may still insist that your assistance be accepted thinking that your friend doesn't know what they are missing out on, but you have to see it from their point of view to truly understand.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.