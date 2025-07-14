3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe This Week, From July 14 - 20

Three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe this week, from July 14 to 20, 2025. Mercury is in retrograde from July 17 to August 11th in the sign of Leo. This means that we will experience changes and issues related to relationships and friends at this time. Some relationships will go through this period with few issues, while others that are tottering on the edge may end altogether. Retrograde Mercury is strongly associated with the past. An ex-love may come back, and we might also reconnect with old friends, clients, family members, and acquaintances.

Retrograde Mercury is a period of slowing down a bit to re-think, re-do, and complete things you have started, as opposed to beginning new projects. It's not a great time to buy high-ticket items, get married or engaged, or start new projects or jobs if this can be avoided. Equipment often breaks down, appointments get cancelled, calls are missed, and we may experience brain fog at this time. It's not all bad, though, and we receive new information that we need to proceed forward. All in all, this is a time to wrap up the old in preparation for moving forward after the retrograde is over.

Mercury joins Neptune, Pluto, and Saturn in retrograde, slowing things down a bit for reflection. On July 18, retrograde Mercury sextiles Venus. This is typically positive, but since Mercury is retrograde, it could bring up issues, conversations, or something from the past. Pisces, Virgo, and Leo will face a more difficult week, but they will also pass a test from the universe.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This week may bring problems in terms of communication, and this is most likely to occur with a partner or work situation. It looks like you have difficulty expressing your thoughts and feelings clearly to others, which at worst can bring about an argument or disagreement. Alternatively, you may leave the other person confused, which in turn leaves you feeling disorientated and confused as well.

First of all, remember that Mercury is retrograde, so don’t say or do something that could impact your livelihood. This week, you need to make careful decisions, so if you need time to think about or understand something, then ask for it.

You may also feel somewhat vulnerable this week, especially as it relates to work and possibly finances. Don’t let hidden fears drag you down or cause you to react in ways that aren’t in your best interest. If you need support ask for it from friends and family. Take all the free time you can this week to release anything that is holding back your performance or self image. Lastly, if there is a conversation that goes awry reach out the person and try to communicate more clearly. Chances are this will correct itself.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Financial concerns may demand your attention this week. It's possible you have overspent or are tight on money. Alternatively, financial fears may be worrying you. You must first assess if the problem is real or if it is deep-seated financial fear, with Saturn turning retrograde impacting your mentality around money.

If there is a cash crunch, you are a very resourceful person, and there is no doubt that you will come up with a plan to handle any issues, even if you have to cut back on something. You are a realist and this will be no problem.

If the issue has to do with financial fear this may be a little different. You must determine if there is a real reason to worry or if it is just general fear and uneasiness. No one's better at creating a financial plan and budgeting than you, so chances are you track your spending and saving. Take a look at this and see what the potential is for saving or investing more. With patience and prudence, you will be able to take a hard look at your finances and make improvements that will help you overcome any lingering fears.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

With Mercury and Saturn retrograding this month, you may suddenly feel as though you are suffering from a setback in your work and future plans in particular. However, the fact is that you are not. This is simply part of the retrograde process, especially with Mercury.

Retrograde Mercury isn’t easy, and you may feel that you are wasting time or not living up to your potential. However, you need to understand how this works and utilize this time better. This is a period to slow down and reflect on what you have done or what is yet to be finished, as opposed to moving forward. Trying to create new projects or get something off the ground will be a lesson in frustration because now is not the time.

Instead of worrying, take a look at what you have been doing and tie up any loose ends over the next three weeks. New information may come to you about something important or an ongoing project. If you can accept this, then things will go much more easily. But if you don’t or can’t accept things temporarily slowing down, then you are in for a more frustrating time. Make the right choice. Lastly, self-care may be in order over these next few weeks.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.