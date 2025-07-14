Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 15, 2025

On July 15, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. This day's transit, Moon opposite Mars, can summon up a lot of energy, so it really depends on us to channel it the right way. We can have success if we use this energy, but it's very important to focus on the good right now.

For Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius, it's especially important for us to be conscious of reckless behavior. Mars energy, when opposed to the Moon, can create conflict. So, we need to work with that conflict, rather than instantly rebel against it. We'll find that if we are able to harness all the positive energy that is out there, then we can create greatness and kindness.

Kindness and love are everything when it comes to success, and these three zodiac signs are here to lead the way.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You'll find that your natural courage is completely amplified during the transit of Moon opposite Mars. Because you're smart, you'll see when to take a step forward and when it's best to remain in place.

This transit has you thinking deep thoughts on this day, July 15. You'll consider how to make your day, and your life, better. You aren't in the mood to fight, even though Mars energy may egg you on.

Still, you are smart, and you know when to get involved and when to play it safe. You'll find that your best success comes to you in the form of discretion. You'll act when the time is right, and not a second sooner.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

There's nothing like Moon opposite Mars when it comes to upping the ante on your already intense nature. OK, so this day may not be the calmest for you, Scorpio, but you know how to make it work. You're not blowing your cool for anyone or anything.

Moon opposite Mars brings about the kind of energy that allows you to know you have a choice. If you are after some kind of personal success, then you know you have to be selective with your actions.

Being that you are highly intelligent, you'll trust what's going on inside your head, and you'll act in such a way that you might inspire others to do the same. Success is your birthright, no matter how it's found. You'll remain cool, calm, and collected in spite of that raging Mars energy.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Ever the rebel, you will feel strong enough to challenge the status quo during Moon opposite Mars, on July 15. It's not like you have to, but if the mood takes you, you'll do as you please. You don't back down simply because it's uncool.

You'll find that your success comes to you in the form of self-confidence, and in the idea that you really like the person you've become. You're smart and edgy, and you're ready to go the distance for what you believe in.

Plus, you're inspired to get into something creative on this day, and Aquarius, that can only mean good stuff. With your focus on the positive, you'll end up feeling every bit of the success you strive for. Hope lives on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.