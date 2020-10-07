Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 8, 2020

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 8.

The Sun spends the day in Libra, and the Moon will enter Cancer first thing in the morning.

The Moon in Cancer is sweet and endearing, but also fiercely protective of her loved ones.

While the Moon is in Cancer, there can be lots of emotions that surface about family, love, and change.

Take care during Thursday as several planetary tensions interplay. There can be lots of misunderstandings, so let there also be lots of grace, forgiveness, and love.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, October 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your attention to matters involving home and family are required when the Moon enters Cancer, your fourth solar house. It's a good time to address matters that involve the unspoken rules in your family that often challenge how you feel about being part of the group.

Even if you don't bring the subject up on your own, pressure among relatives can force a topic to come to the surface. You can be an empathetic listener and share your own experiences from the heart. Take a step back to evaluate your role in the overall situation,

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, less chat and thinking more may be the mantra of the day when the Moon enters your third solar house of communication. The day's energy is about introspection and this is something you do naturally.

You may find today to be perfect for pulling out your favorite quiet-time hobbies. From knitting scarves to coloring or getting your fingers dirty with fresh dirt added to your herb garden, it's a good day to be quiet while you let yourself think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, money may be a sensitive topic for you when the Moon transits through the zodiac sign of Cancer for the next few days.

Making and how to save money may come up for you today. You may be thinking about how to create a little nest egg so that you have something to show for your hard work by the end of 2020.

You may not like the idea of someone going over your finances while the Moon is in Cancer, but it's still a good idea to have a financial advisor review your financial outlook so you can prepare and improve it in the near future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, grab the tissue. With the Moon in your sign for the next few days, you're likely to shed a few tears. Your emotional energy can be in full effect as you sense things deeply. A good cry can be cathartic.

Getting rid of negative emotions can be a great purge. Once you feel the cleansing of your spiritual energy by letting go of stress, you can let out a sigh of relief. Letting your defenses down can give you the strength you need to get through the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, learn a lesson and then move on. When you keep checking on an X or friends you used to know you are sabotaging your happiness. You don't want to spend any more time on what belongs behind you.

When you do you're making these moments part of your present and future. You may be looking because a part of you missing what used to be, but the future is so much brighter for you, so why not dedicate your time to the right things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, spend time with a close friend today. Even if you can't be together in the same room due to social distancing or living across the miles, today is made for friendship.

Catch up with someone who understands your personality and your silly side, but is strong enough to handle when you need to be serious and talk about matters that bother you. Make a connection with someone that leaves you feeling good about your time together and helps you to also feel great about yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your image may feel challenged today, and it can be tough for you to bow out gracefully when you realize there has been a blow to your ego when the Moon enters Cancer.

You are aware of your value and others who may feel threatened by your courage and strength can challenge your resolve.

You may find it necessary to rethink your position before entering a battle fully today; and money may be what holds you back from speaking your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you live and you learn, and when the Moon enters Cancer today, it's a good time to evaluate your personal philosophy.

What makes you judge others or struggle to love and exhibit acceptance are your teachers, and you should heed what these feelings reveal about your heart.

If you journal, keep tabs on your ups and downs, and what makes you angry, too. Listen to your heart and let it guide you toward growing your mindset.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, being generous is important, and giving to others is a gift you give to yourself. You may see where you can step in and help someone in need today. While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, the law of reciprocity works on your behalf, and this can be a beautiful experience for you.

You may see your spiritual insight raise and become more in tune with the Universe around you. You can sense a natural rhythm to life and participate naturally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may be sensing tension in your relationship today, and it can cause you to want to push the matter more until you find a solution. However, today it may not be the right time to be assertive. You may come across harsher than you would like to be. So, it's better to pick your battles wisely and avoid conflict if you can for the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a good day for you to learn the art of staying in your own lane. While you may want to be helpful, think about how you can do good things for yourself. It's a good time to dedicate time to your hobbies, interests, work, and even your health. This is a great time for change and growth through various challenges, and you can accomplish so much with your time if you put it to good use.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a great day for creative pursuits. If you love drawing, making music or painting, it's a wonderful day to explore your talents and interests. If you love to bake or invent something yummy in the kitchen, you can put your culinary skills into good use and whip something up to share with friends, your neighbors or coworkers.

