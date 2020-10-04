Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 5, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 5.

The Moon starts the day in Taurus, and we are still, yet awakened to what the day unfolds.

On Monday, the Taurus Moon goes void of course around 2:41 p.m. before it enters Gemini at midnight.

Don't rush progress. If you feel stubborn, lazy, resistant, give in to those emotions.

It's not a good time to make decisions or to take action. It's time to evaluate, think, and plan so that what you do commit to doing, you can pursue with all your intellect and heart.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, October 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your money sector. Habits you may have acquired in the past can start to manifest in the area of money. Review your spending habits.

Before entering Gemini at midnight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, you'll find yourself more observant and intuitive. Look at patterns and consider getting advice on how to improve those areas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your identity sector. You may identify where you have misunderstood things to portray your personal value and self-worth. Start working on a healthy relationship with money and your idea of beauty.

Before entering Gemini tonight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, you'll do things you hadn't thought of before. Imagine your life in pure simplicity and aim for purpose over happiness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your spirituality sector. What you perceive to be a balanced and harmonious relationship with creation and your higher power can come up.

Before entering Gemini before the day ends, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, life can take a positive turn. You may find yourself seeking outlets for stress and finding respite in nature and the outdoors.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your friendship sector, and you make a warm and supportive ally to your friends. But, your friendships may challenge you to choose between comfort or staying busy. It's a good day to think about your priorities.

Before entering Gemini at the close of the day, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, a dreamy but invigorating energy. You have the ability to accomplish a dream or to face an obstacle optimistically. You may not have felt competent, but staying connected to the goals you set earlier in the day can help provide some structure to follow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your career and social status sector. Where you may have felt tired or waivered on your work, you can hit the reset button and try once again. Taurus can give you a reason to rest, but not for long. It's good to relax, but to set your mind toward the future.

Before entering Gemini at the end of the day, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, you may discover what you don't know. If you don't ask yourself what it is that inhibits your productivity at work. Do you need to make changes? Do you need to learn a new skill or improve in an area that you are skating through a bit? It may be tough to do but manageable during this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your learning sector. You have a strong desire to learn and to grow, but sometimes it's best to search for teachers, friends or advisors that can provide resources you never knew existed.

Before entering Gemini at midnight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and spiritual things can manifest. Where you don't expect something good to happen, a mini-miracle can take place. You may have an opportunity fall into your lap this week. Someone may make a suggestion turning your sights to a new direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your shared resources sector. Sometimes what is meant to be shared is difficult to access. It can be frustrating when others act stingily or when you feel that a right is being withheld from you in a wrongful way.

Before entering Gemini just shy of midnight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. This can become an invitation to view your circumstances in a new light. You can break free of what ails you by letting go of the negative aspect of the situation. You may need to let go of your expectations and release it to the powers that be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your commitments sector. Today can lead you down the path of decision. You may start to question where you invest your time and energy. You might ponder if your consistent actions make the most sense for where you want to dedicate your life. There can be resistance to change, but without it, growth can't take place. There can be internal conflicts, but not without some insight.

Before entering Gemini, when the clock strikes twelve, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to evaluate your day-to-day activities and see where you can make improvements in small ways. You may see one little adjustment that's so easy to make, and it gives you a sense of comfort that lifts your spirits.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your daily duties sector. You have been in building-mode. Staying true to the details of work with a critical eye may pay off for you. You may have felt more motivated as you saw improvements taking place.

Before entering Gemini later, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and now you get to enjoy your handiwork. It's a beautiful time to be creative. Try to bring fresh energy into your day to stimulate your mind. Dabble in a hobby to help you think outside of the box.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your creativity and play sector. It's a great day to organize your workspaces and do something that refills your desire to play. You need time to connect with your inner child, and there is no better time.

Before entering Gemini tonight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and this can spark a desire to write, chat or listen to music. Do all three if you can, and plan a short drive in the evening just for fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your home and family sector. Connect with family members or people who are close like kin, but not necessarily blood-related. Draw closer to the familiar and invite more consistency into your day by declining what doesn't need to be done today but could disrupt your schedule. Let the unplanned remain so.

Before entering Gemini midnight tonight, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, you may get an itch for some spending. Try to keep a watchful eye on sales, if you must, and don't go overboard unless you really have to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your communication sector. It's a great day for clearing the energy around your home and workspace. From discarding old papers to smudging sage, it's a beautiful day to remove the ugly and replace it with something beautiful instead.

Before entering Gemini at the day's end, the Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and this is an enticing time for you to connect with the people you love. Send letters or text. Pick up the phone and call so your voice can be heard.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.