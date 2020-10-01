Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 2, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 2.

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Aries before entering the zodiac of Taurus later this evening.

The Moon paired with Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries during this lunar phase, and it activated an area where self-healing is needed.

The Moon squares Jupiter on Friday, which means growth is certain with good outcomes, but the road won't be easy.

Anything you have been through in the past is meant to grow you, stronger than ever before.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, October 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of identity, and this is a great time for you to *think* about changes you want to make. Anger can be a powerful motivator (and productive) if used wisely. Listen to your triggers. Follow the problem to the root cause, and be smart.

With Chiron, the Wounded Healer involved, you're likely to find there's more beneath the surface than meets the eye. It's important to not miss out on this invaluable healing time. It can change everything, even your career.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of work and career, you're learning when it's best to stay fixed on one thing and one thing alone. Pace yourself when it comes to big growth. This is your season to mature and develop into the person you will be for the rest of 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of the past. When you think back, are there moments you wish you could change?

There may have been times of hesitancy that you regret taking, but now it's time to look forward to the lessons you've learned and do something about it. Certain situations can never be replayed, but life is inventive. It replays itself in new ways. You get to reinvent your future one decision at a time.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of personal philosophy. This is a wonderful time to review your outlook and how your mindset influences the way that you are. Feed your mind new sources of information for it to grow and learn from. Stretch your thoughts. Watch films that challenge your beliefs, and check out diverse authors that give you a glimpse into a world that's foreign to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of friendships. Friends provide so much joy when they are around, even if there are times when one can make you mad.

You might be learning to make friendships more easily. A quick friendship can be made during this transit. You might find that you're fast and furious friend isn't just a person but a soulmate here to help you get through unfinished business.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of shared resources. You may experience a change in your money dynamics as a result of a person entering your life.

They can either bring good things to you that help you take a step in the right direction or a gift could come into your lap through a loved one that you didn't expect, but are thankful to have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of career and social standing. We all make mistakes and you may be seeing some of your work-related ones before anyone else does.

You'll know when your first reaction is to fly into defensive mode and then attack what you believe the problem is (but, at the moment you'll say it certainly isn't you). The truth is that there's still something important for you to work on and you'll need this slice of humble pie to be able to tackle it head-on. Don't be embarrassed in the process. The Universe is your teacher, and every once in awhile discipline is needed, too.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of relationships, and you can use the day to enhance yours with others. Practice transparency. Be humble. Grace goes a long way, even in the office!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of higher learning. It's a great day for me-time with your favorite book. Why not treat yourself to the latest release on the New York Times Best Sellers list in your favorite genre?

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of daily duties. It's a powerful day to get things done and if you have chores to get finished, you may want to tackle them first. Write a to-do list. See what can be delegated to others. Aim for completed, not perfection.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of shared resources. Today can be filled with unanticipated conflict, and it can bring up topics you're not usually interested in exploring, so it may be best to pivot your attention to what you do love.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of creativity. It's a great day for art and doing something that brings more color into your life. Buy flowers. Plan a painting project. Wear a colored scarf. Pull out your silly socks. Do things that let your kid-side come out to play.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of commitments. No matter how much you love someone you'll enjoy time away from the group and getting into your own thoughts. If you can, make self-care a priority first thing in the day before so your love cup is filled to the brim. You'll be happier than when you are around others.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of home and family. It's a great day to spend time with your family doing things that you have not had a chance to do since the states reopened. Cook your group's favorite slow-cooked meal. Bring out the puzzles. Start planning for the holidays and what types of presents you'd like to make or buy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of daily duties. You are eager to get a lot of work done today. You have lots of energy and strong follow-through. You may have lots of projects brewing and you'll not want to rest until all tasks are completed.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of communication. It's a great day to bring hope into your conversations. Speak lovingly. Avoid arguments. Try not to worry. And, if you feel attacked, step back and see what your role is in the narrative to make a change, if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of creativity. You love to do things in a playful way. You're flirty today and interested in having fun with friends and partners. There's a natural flair that draws attention toward you. You are the life of the party, wherever you go.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of money. Avoid overspending. It's a great day for balancing your budget and taking the time you need to review financials. Where you have bought things but didn't use them, see if you can do a return or find a new home for them so it's put to use. Remove mental barriers that stymy your growth so you can return to happier energy in your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of home and family. Even when with family, you want to be your own person today. You will have a need for strong boundaries and people who try to overstep them may get an earful.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of identity. You may experience moments of self-doubt and question your life about everything. Use insecurity productively instead of fighting against it. Ask yourself what's the worst that could happen, then come up with a plan to lessen that reality. Set a course of action that is doable for you to regain a sense of control during dark moments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of communication. You are chatty and full of ideas. You love to engage in banter-like conversations that stimulate your imagination and give you a chance to share your own ideas, too.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of hidden things. You may suddenly find something you thought you lost. Make decisions based on the truth rather than what you thought was real. There can be an outburst of high emotion today, and you may realize what you didn't know was there, which can be enlightening and useful information.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Aries Moon continues to spend the day in your sector of money. You have to be cautious not to impulse spend or be driven by your desire for things that glisten and shine. You are quick to make decisions about finances and should try to have some sort of a fallback plan if you catch yourself buying more than you know you should.

The Moon squares Jupiter in Capricorn, your house of friendships. Power struggles can ensue and cause you to feel uncertain about the condition of a relationship. Try to remain cordial. Be open to hearing the other side. Be the one who gives the benefit of the doubt when you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.