Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 1, 2020

The numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer. Famous 6s include George W. Bush, Ben Affleck, and Jessica Alba.

Nurture your dreams so that you can enjoy them is the overarching message of Thursday's tarot card reading.

The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, which brings attention to the Emperor tarot card. The Emperor tarot card is about your ambition, and how hard you work to get where you are today and in the future. There's silent confidence to the Emperor. He has built a stable life for himself and confidently enjoys all that he's built.

When you have done the same you'll feel this way about your life, too!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Aries, when you make a promise it's important to keep it. So failing to deliver the goods when you thought you could is a mistake to claim ownership of. You may have overextended yourself.

You might have truly been optimistic and believed that everything would work out the way it was supposed to, but life happens. Things can be disappointing at times, and it's bad news, but best to deliver it upfront than try to sweep it under the rug.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

Taurus, slow starts can be frustrating. You might wonder what you did wrong or why the gods that be aren't acting in your favor.

You may want to stop the negative self-talk and realize that a delay can be a healthy opportunity to do reevaluate your goals, to make sure what you're doing is how you'd like it to unfold.

The details can be gone over with a fine-toothed comb. You might find a slight error you missed and this is the way the Universe is lending a helping hand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Gemini, you have great ideas. In fact, they are steller. You are going to dominate the day and hit your goals out of the ballpark. You may not even realize how well things go right away, but the results will speak for themselves.

So, be confident in your work and don't fall into the pit of self-doubt because of how long it takes for others to see how brilliant your mind is!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

Cancer, it's time to come out of your dreamy retreat and start to face reality. Of course, this can be a rude awakening. You're a sensitive and empathetic soul. However, it's important that people like you go out and mingle with the rest of the world to show compassion when needed. Because of your sensitivity to negative situations, you can help those who have become desensitized to see where they have gone off course, and perhaps, come back around again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups, reversed

Leo, so things didn't go to plan. It's not what you expected and it's disappointing, to say the least. You can go back to your room and sulk or you can come out and fight a little bit harder to try and make what you want a possibility under these new circumstances or terms.

Even though you are upset, which is normal, you'll feel better if at the end of the day you didn't give up. That's what your warrior side would want, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Virgo, wisdom is there for you, but you may need to take some time for yourself so you can find it. You might be surprised that by returning to a morning routine where you wake up a few minutes earlier each day can benefit you.

Even if you think you don't have time, you long for that connection to something bigger, don't you? The only way to find it is to make plans to greet it before your day gets busy and your thoughts are dominated by what the world wants and needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, we all want to believe in miracles, but the truth is that sometimes the only way to get what you want in life is to work for it. You may find yourself crippled by your dreams when you think that because you long for it that it ought to come to you naturally.

That's not always how life works. You may have a dream, but it may not be all that you know it to be. The only way to find out is through trial and error. Test your ideas and see how it works for you before you regret not giving this your all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Scorpio, you can't delegate your final decision to other people if you're the one who has to live with the result. You need to own your authority and power over your life.

You have to see that when you imagine things to be a certain way, that it's okay for you to claim it. The only obstacle you're facing at this time is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups

Sagittarius, you have to learn how to control your temper. Sometimes you allow it to get the best of you and without realizing it you push the people you love away.

It's normal to feel things strongly, but when you unleash your rage without pausing it causes a lot of damage. It's better to just take a step back and ride the wave of anger until it's done, then return to your situation and talk it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Capricorn, life feels uncertain right now. It may also feel unfair. You have been thinking that what you want or need isn't working and now you have to pay the price for choices you didn't make.

It's a balance you'll need to figure out. You may tip the scales all the way to one side and then the other as you learn what works for you and what doesn't. Don't be afraid to make these attempts. There's room for error in the journey of life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Aquarius, closure is coming but you may not see it come soon enough. You may feel stuck in your current situation, and it can be frustrating to feel like you're ready to end a relationship or situation but there are still loose ends to address.

Try to remain as calm and cordial as possible through it all. There may be a purpose to this difficult time that you'll appreciate when life comes around full circle for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Wands, reversed

Pisces, people don't always get along when they have to work together on a project. Strong personalities collide. Desires clash. There's a lot of tension when this happens and you may wonder why it has to be so hard? These moments were supposed to bring everyone closer?

You have to do this for you, now. At the end of it all, what you learn is to dig into your heart and do what's best for yourself.

