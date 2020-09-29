Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 30, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous 7s include Dr. Phil, Julia Roberts, and Queen Elizabeth.

Wednesday is made for silent retreats, thinking about the future, and dreaming. The Moon is in Pisces until late this evening, and there's no rush to perform or to make things happen.

No matter what your Life Path Number is, do something quiet and reflective. Relax. Get comfortable in your own skin. Learn to embrace beautiful moments of silence. Give yourself time to relax and unwind when you can.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Aries, you have been keeping to yourself a little more than usual lately, but now it's time to get back out there and socialize, and without placing pressure on yourself to share why you've been so distant.

You can still be transparent with others without sharing more than you need to do about your personal life. You can keep some things to yourself until the time is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, time management has been a struggle. You may be distracted lately by various problems and now it's starting to create issues in productivity.

You have to go back a bit and see what is the root source of the primary problem. Are you unmotivated? Are you burned out with what you're doing? What's driving your procrastination? The moment you can answer these questions you'll understand how to make improvements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles

Gemini, things are going great for you lately. You're making positive choices and seeing results. You have a right to feel optimistic! What you've hoped to happen is starting to show roots.

You aren't the only one who notices that there's an improvement taking place in your life. Others see your leadership making positive changes, too. There are lots for you to be thankful for. Pat yourself on the back for making across the worst part of this journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Cancer, it's sad when good friendships and time spent together has to come to a close. Now that you and your friends are starting to get busy again with school and other responsibilities it's hard to stay in touch as much as you used to do.

This is the way seasons of life flow, and you have to adopt a strategic plan that's thought out on what to do for yourself and your family until the end of the year. You can make it work, even if it feels lonely at times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Leo, you don't have to rush or push harder than you have been. Sometimes what you want to achieve takes more time than is expected. When you're spinning your wheels and progress is slow you may feel discouraged or even embarrassed.

People can be so judgmental when it's not their own timeline to manage. It's important to stay level-headed and work on your own timeline. Go back to the drawing board and see what you need to change or let go and start over again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands

Virgo, you're ready to do something creative and you're brimming full of ideas. You have the right attitude and mindset. There's truly nothing that can stand in your way when your heart is in the right place.

You may find it easy to get lost in this process of creation. You'll have lots of reasons to become obsessive until this project is done; however, let this go according to the plan so that you get to enjoy the entire process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Libra, it's so important to speak your mind, even if you feel like you're in the learner's seat. Your higher-ups and those in leadership could benefit from what you have to say. You bring a fresh perspective to the table because of your newness.

You may feel intimidated by their experience but there's a wonderful benefit to have no experience at all. You see the situation from a unique standpoint, so don't be afraid to share it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, you're scared and feeling powerless. You may have made some mistakes but that doesn't mean you're a failure. You're human just like everyone else. You made decisions based on your situation and that's understandable.

Your feelings can sometimes be overwhelming because of regret for the loss of time or even money this has cost you. Don't waste too much more precious time feeling sorry for your mistakes. Instead, learn and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you have lots to be thankful for and you ought to reward yourself for it. You may not have people in your life right now who support you or praise you for your good work but that could be jealousy on their part.

You don't need to feel like you don't deserve your good favor. You earned it and it should be recognized, even if you have to do so by yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Capricorn, the troublesome times are finally behind you. You don't need to address the matter any longer because it's over and done.

It's great that you were able to face your fear and get through such a complicated situation. The problem is resolved and your life will slowly be returning back to normal with time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, having so much of life be brought into your home during this pandemic has made life chaotic. You have been carrying a full workload between school and work, plus your family's needs.

This has been a tough summer, even if it has taught you how to be more independent. You might need to gift yourself with a little self-care to bring back balance into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pisces, there are things you cannot take at face value and when your little voice says to check out the details don't dismiss it. You don't have to agree unless you're certain.

You don't need to delegate your mind out to others when you are preparing to make major decisions. They don't know all of the facts, just you do. It's important to think for yourself and follow your hunches at this time.

