Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 29, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 29.

The Moon spends Tuesday in the zodiac sign of dreamy Pisces which brings with it psychic awareness, intuition, and unconditional love. The Moon will harmonize with Jupiter in Capricorn.

When these two planets communicate it emphasizes the nature of Pisces' energy which can be both a blessing and a curse. There's love, but it can be too much dished out at the wrong time.

There can be a desire to be free but leaving can turn into escapism. Dreams are bigger but you'll have to figure out if that also means better. With expansive Jupiter, insight kicks into overdrive so navigate this beautiful energy with wisdom.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your spiritual sector. You are intuitive and open to receive an abundance of blessings and insight from the Universe about your path.

It's a great day for meditation, prayer, and spending time doing something that helps to elevate your awareness.

You also have the potential for growth in your career, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of social standing. Pay attention to hunches, little thoughts, and inclinations as they could be divine moments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your friendship sector. You are a loving and supportive friend today. You help others to see to the heart of a matter.

You also have the potential for growth in your understanding and learning of others, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of learning. You may have a sense of what needs to be dissolved in a relationship and where more love and empathy is needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your work sector. You are helpful and pleasing toward your coworkers and clients.

You have the ability to see beyond the problem and find creative solutions. There's a natural tendency to go with the flow. Important decisions can be delayed while you focus on relationship-building.

You also have the potential for growth in your opportunities, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of resources.

Prayers and what you need can come naturally to you without much effort on your part. You are in tune with the rhythm of the Universe and can sense where opportunities are even if you're unaware.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your personal philosophy sector. It's a great day for learning about spiritual matters and for studying teachers of the past and diving into ancient works and texts.

You also have the potential for growth in your relationships, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of commitments. You may sense areas where there's tension, but if you pick your battles wisely you can learn how to be the peacemaker of your friendships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your shared resources sector. You have a sixth sense about who to ask for things and how much is truly available. You can find what you're looking for using creativity and a kinder approach, especially when working with other people.

You also have the potential for growth in your daily duties, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of health. You'll have to be mindful of how much energy you invest in things and be sure to keep strong boundaries in place so as not to exhaust yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your commitment sector. Be careful of overpromising. Even with the best intentions, it may be hard to deliver what is promised today. Also, be mindful of gossips or liars. If it sounds too good to be true, it is. If it's about someone else, ignore it.

You also have the potential for growth in your creativity, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of romance. It's a great day for arting, having fun or taking a stroll somewhere that brings out the faithful side of you. Enjoy doing work with your hands that is colorful and playful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your daily duties sector. Check you to-do list to be sure that you didn't add a 'wish item' vs what you must do. Keep track of your time and avoid wasting it with procrastination.

You also have the potential for growth in your house and home, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of family. It's a good day to rebuild relationships and try to resolidify your bond with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your creativity sector. It's a wonderful day for doing things that are crafty or involve yourself in home decorating. You have a sharp eye for color and can spot what a room needs to make it just right for your tastes.

You also have the potential for growth in connection, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of communication. Be careful not overly humblebrag too much. Today, you may perceive yourself to be more than what you are. It's best to let others do the talking about you when introductions are done today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your house, and home sector. You may have dreams, insights or intuition about your family and their problems. If you feel prompted to give someone a call, don't dismiss the nudge.

You also have the potential for growth in your personal property, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of money. You can find a new and creative way to make income and to help you to do something out of the box.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your communication sector. Be mindful of saying things that you don't mean, even if you speak nicely about a matter. You may want to practice keeping certain aspects of your life private.

You also have the potential for growth in your personal development, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of identity. It's a great time to focus inward and work on getting you where you want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your personal property sector. It's a great day for enjoying life and taking time for leisure. Try to slow down for a bit so you can enjoy the process.

You also have the potential for growth in your past, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of karma. Reflect a little bit more than usual. Allow yourself time to lament things about the past so you can heal from them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your identity sector. You may think less of yourself than you ought to do. If you've been working hard and building your career in the way that you should, be proud of yourself.

You also have the potential for growth in your friendships, as the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in your house of networkings. It's a great day to reach out to people in your industry to share information on best practices or to connect in other ways for various purposes online.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.