Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 28, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 28.

The Sun is in Libra and the Moon enters Pisces at 11:27 a.m. EST. Take a sigh of relief. The light at the end of the 2020 tunnel is visible now.

Saturn direct starts on Monday, and what a great time for us all. Things that have restricted us can start to lessen. The added benefit is that even though the positive effects of Saturn will still take time. We adjust accordingly and learn how to restructure our lives.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of work and career. Although this lessens some of the difficulty you've experienced in your professional life you're not out of the woods just yet.

Capricorn is still conjunct with the growth-oriented planet Jupiter and transformation planet Pluto. These energies bring ou strong dynamics in your life that not only involve the present moment but also the past. Check yourself when you feel angry and triggered by an event.

There could be a karmic reason why and it's for your healing until the end of 2020 when Saturn and Jupiter enter Aquarius.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy. There's a strong desire for you to learn about life, cultures and to understand humanitarian efforts, but it has not been easy during the pandemic.

The restriction you felt in helping out in your own way may start to lift. You don't have to bit off more than you can chew right now. You can start in small ways and see how you feel each time you begin giving.

Maybe make a weekly donation to a church with a soup kitchen or pick up some old, used towels and blankets from friends to give to a pet shelter as a start.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of shared resources. Delays may begin to stop and there can be a flood of new things coming your way in the form of income, benefits from other people, returns on investments, and so on.

Those situations where you thought you'd never hear back from may start to perk up again for you, and it's still not yet time to act on them, so proceed with caution while the planetary stellium formed by Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter are still alive and well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of relationships and commitments, which has not been easy over the last few months during this year's retrograde. The sorrow and sense of loss you've been experiencing have been hard to understand, but there's a purpose behind this time.

Saturn direct continues to bring structure and change to existing relationships and these aren't temporary moments, they are for this lifetime. Acceptance, doing the best that you can, and trying to act in accordance with your own ethical and moral code is paramount to your horoscope through 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of daily habits and duties. There's been quite amount responsibilities shouldered by you lately, you may have felt the pressure unlike ever before during 2020.

Now, it won't exactly be smooth sailing until things shift with Saturn and Jupiter entering Aquarius, but there's going to be some reprieve. Perhaps you'll get the help you need or you'll stop caring about making others happy and aim for greater control of your own time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of joy, creativity, and pleasure. There have been some creative blocks and if you are a writer, marketer or someone who works in media, you may have felt this more than others.

Saturn direct means you can copartner with the Universe on a new level. You may anticipate the changes and benefit from them because that's what creativity does; it makes sense out of the madness. Get out those pens, coloring books, art pads, and start going with it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of home and family. The judgment you've felt lately about past mistakes and the harm that has been wrought from them can start to seem more manageable now. You may have been feeling like there was no way to find any balance while the world was upside down during the pandemic.

Now, you can start to catch a break and see where to apply your energy wisely. Relationships that were strained may become more cooperative in the upcoming months, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of communication. This is a great time to do a cleanse of your common areas at home. Shred papers you don't need. Delete those text messages from an X that are mean and awful.

Clear your Facebook friends list and delete contacts that you don't even know why they are on your phone. Saturn direct is purposeful, so while it transits through Capricorn in full energy, use it wisely and clear whatever messages hold you back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of personal property. Saturn is about improved structures and getting rid of the things that no longer provide you any benefit.

So, what are you holding on to that is now more harm than help? Friendships? Property? Monthly subscriptions or groups you've joined but never use and they crowd your notifications on social media?

Get rid of them. There's plenty of work to do during this beneficial time, so be intentional about clearing the energy and make room for new things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of personal development and identity, and best of all it's happening in your sign. Who are you really? Do you know?

This is a great time for you to drop any pretenses and to reinvent your life. Aim for authenticity as Saturn gives you the determination to do so as your ruling planet.

With Pluto and spiritual Jupiter in your sign as well, you may want to start with areas that you felt most impoverished. Career problems? School debt? Start working on one area at a time until you know what you want now and into the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of the past, and it's time to let go. Let go of the need to fix what's behind you, which is a lot.

Certain things will never be repairable. You've grown. You're thinking differently than you did before. Now, you're ready to break free of those mental restrictions and seize new opportunities especially while Uranus is in Taurus.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturn in Capricorn turns direct today changing the dynamics of your solar house of friendships. Sometimes friends come into our lives for a season and as much as we would love to see them go, it's difficult to say goodbye.

Consider the purpose of the relationship. Is it fulfilled? Then, be glad! Sometimes slowly distancing yourself naturally can be the best way to handle a situation that you've both outgrown.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.